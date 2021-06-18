Juneteenth closings

Federal offices: Closed Friday*
State offices: Open Friday
Greensboro city offices: Closed Friday
High Point city offices: Open Friday
County offices: Open Friday
ABC stores: Open Friday
Schools: Closed Friday
Greensboro Transit: GTA and Access GSO operate on a normal schedule on Friday.
High Point Transit: Dial-A-Lift and Hi Tran operate on a normal schedule on Friday.
GARBAGE COLLECTION
Greensboro: No collection on Friday. Friday’s collection was Thursday. Thursday’s collection was Wednesday.
High Point: Collection on a normal schedule.
*President Joe Biden signed legislation Thursday that officially made Juneteenth a federal holiday, starting this year.
