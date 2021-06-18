 Skip to main content
Juneteenth closings
This is one of 5,000 miniature versions of the Emancipation Proclamation that were passed out to Union soldiers during the Civil War to distribute in the South to inform slaves they were free.

 H. SCOTT HOFFMANN, News & Record

Federal offices: Closed Friday*

State offices: Open Friday

Greensboro city offices: Closed Friday

High Point city offices: Open Friday

County offices: Open Friday

ABC stores: Open Friday

Schools: Closed Friday

Greensboro Transit: GTA and Access GSO operate on a normal schedule on Friday.

High Point Transit: Dial-A-Lift and Hi Tran operate on a normal schedule on Friday.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Greensboro: No collection on Friday. Friday’s collection was Thursday. Thursday’s collection was Wednesday.

High Point: Collection on a normal schedule.

*President Joe Biden signed legislation Thursday that officially made Juneteenth a federal holiday, starting this year.

