Juneteenth closings

Federal offices: Open Friday
State offices: Open Friday
Greensboro city offices: Closed Friday
High Point city offices: Open Friday
County offices: Open Friday
ABC stores: Open Friday
Schools: Closed Friday
Greensboro Transit: GTA and Access GSO operate on a normal schedule on Friday.
High Point Transit: Dial-A-Lift and Hi Tran operate on a normal schedule on Friday.
GARBAGE COLLECTION
Greensboro: No collection on Friday. Friday’s collection is Thursday. Thursday’s collection is Wednesday. All other collections remain the same.
High Point: Collection on a normal schedule.
