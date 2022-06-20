 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Juneteenth closings

10_sh_emancipation (copy)

This is one of 5,000 miniature versions of the Emancipation Proclamation that were passed out to Union soldiers during the Civil War to distribute in the South to inform enslaved people they were free.

 H. SCOTT HOFFMANN, News & Record

Federal offices: Closed today

State offices: Open tday

Greensboro city offices: Closed today

High Point city offices: Closed today

County offices: Closed today

Schools: Closed today

Greensboro Transit: GTA and Access GSO operate on a normal schedule today.

High Point Transit: HPTS Access and Hi Tran closed today.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

(Week of June 20)

Greensboro: No collection today. Monday’s collection is Tuesday. Tuesday’s collection is Wednesday. All other collections remain the same.

High Point: Garbage collection is Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

