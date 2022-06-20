Juneteenth closings

Federal offices: Closed today
State offices: Open tday
Greensboro city offices: Closed today
High Point city offices: Closed today
County offices: Closed today
Schools: Closed today
Greensboro Transit: GTA and Access GSO operate on a normal schedule today.
High Point Transit: HPTS Access and Hi Tran closed today.
GARBAGE COLLECTION
(Week of June 20)
Greensboro: No collection today. Monday’s collection is Tuesday. Tuesday’s collection is Wednesday. All other collections remain the same.
High Point: Garbage collection is Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.