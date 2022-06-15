 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Juneteenth closings

10_sh_emancipation (copy)

This is one of 5,000 miniature versions of the Emancipation Proclamation that were passed out to Union soldiers during the Civil War to distribute in the South to inform enslaved people they were free.

 H. SCOTT HOFFMANN, News & Record

Federal offices: Closed Monday

State offices: Open Monday

Greensboro city offices: Closed Monday

High Point city offices: Closed Monday

County offices: Closed Monday

Schools: Closed Monday

Greensboro Transit: GTA and Access GSO operate on a normal schedule on Friday.

High Point Transit: HPTS Access and Hi Tran closed on Monday.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

(Week of June 20)

Greensboro: No collection on Monday. Monday’s collection is Tuesday. Tuesday’s collection is Wednesday. All other collections remain the same.

High Point: Garbage collection is Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

