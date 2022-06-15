Juneteenth closings

Federal offices: Closed Monday
State offices: Open Monday
Greensboro city offices: Closed Monday
High Point city offices: Closed Monday
County offices: Closed Monday
Schools: Closed Monday
Greensboro Transit: GTA and Access GSO operate on a normal schedule on Friday.
High Point Transit: HPTS Access and Hi Tran closed on Monday.
GARBAGE COLLECTION
(Week of June 20)
Greensboro: No collection on Monday. Monday’s collection is Tuesday. Tuesday’s collection is Wednesday. All other collections remain the same.
High Point: Garbage collection is Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.