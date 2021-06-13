Juneteenth events planned this week in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — There are several local events planned this year to mark Juneteenth, a celebration of June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, received word, two years after the Civil War had ended, that they had finally received their freedom.
Here’s a look at some of the local events:
Juneteenth Festival
5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, The Peoples Market Farmer’s Market, 1417 Glenwood Ave., Greensboro. Food, crafts, music, more.
8-9:30 p.m. Thursday, SiStars of Juneteenth at the Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. $17 at carolinatheatre.com.
7:30-9 p.m. Friday, Arts Legacy Awards at the Van Dyke Performance Space. Livestreaming on Facebook.
9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Family Day at Douglas Park, 701 Douglas Park, Greensboro.
6-8 p.m. Saturday, Black Food Truck Festival at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Picnic, DJ, open mike. Admission is free. Food, drinks for sale.
8-10 p.m. Saturday, The Poetry Café at LeBauer Park. Bring blankets, chairs. Free.
7-10:30 p.m. Sunday, Drive-In Movie: “Don’t Shoot the Messenger” at Khalif Event Center, 2000 Wendover Ave. E, Greensboro. $10 entry fee. Parking lot opens at 7 p.m. DJ to play 7:30-8:30 p.m. Film at 8:30 p.m.
More information: 336-686-5971, aprilparker83@gmail.com or www.juneteenthgso.com.
City-sponsored events
In honor of Juneteenth, the city of Greensboro will celebrate African American culture and history through a series of events streamed on the city’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.
The programs are sponsored by the city’s Libraries and Museum Department, Parks and Recreation Department, Creative Greensboro and community partners.
Here’s a look at some of the events. For the full schedule, go to www.greensboro-nc.gov and click on the “news” tab.
10 a.m. — Songtelling with Guilford County Board of Education member T. Dianne Bellamy Small, an exploration of Negro Spirituals and the Negro National Anthem through history and song.
Noon — Soul Food Looks Back: A Juneteenth Culinary Conversation with Carla Hall and Dr. Jessica B. Harris.
2:45 p.m. — The Juneteenth Experience with The Poetry Café, a celebration of freedom featuring poetry, music and more from The Poetry Project.
5:55 p.m. — Juneteenth: The Beginning, an original dramatic production by Scrapmettle Entertainment.
International Civil Rights Center & Museum event
6-7:30 p.m. Saturday — “June...teenth” Stands for More Than June Nineteenth, 1865
Online discussion. Find out more and register at www.sitinmovement.org. Click on the “events” tab.
Magnolia House
The Historic Magnolia House will open for self-guided tours and shoebox meals to celebrate Juneteenth.
The grand Victorian-style home at 442 Gorrell St. in Greensboro was listed in the “Green Book” for Black travelers during segregation.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting this week through June 30, Magnolia House staff will invite visitors to view its Juneteenth exhibit focused on redlining and a Green Book-era traveler’s toolkit.
Shoebox-inspired meals will be offered this month on Fridays and Saturdays for outdoor dining and takeout. They will come with information about the history of Juneteenth and traditional Juneteenth meals.
During Jim Crow, Black travelers frequently carried shoebox lunches as a means of staying safe when a Green Book site was not readily available. These lunches, packed in shoeboxes and filled with less perishable foods, were a key symbol of the period.
All tours and shoebox meals can be booked via Schedulicity at www.schedulicity.com/scheduling/THMNF83.