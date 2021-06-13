Juneteenth events planned this week in Greensboro

6-7:30 p.m. Saturday — “June...teenth” Stands for More Than June Nineteenth, 1865

Online discussion. Find out more and register at www.sitinmovement.org. Click on the “events” tab.

Magnolia House

The Historic Magnolia House will open for self-guided tours and shoebox meals to celebrate Juneteenth.

The grand Victorian-style home at 442 Gorrell St. in Greensboro was listed in the “Green Book” for Black travelers during segregation.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting this week through June 30, Magnolia House staff will invite visitors to view its Juneteenth exhibit focused on redlining and a Green Book-era traveler’s toolkit.

Shoebox-inspired meals will be offered this month on Fridays and Saturdays for outdoor dining and takeout. They will come with information about the history of Juneteenth and traditional Juneteenth meals.

During Jim Crow, Black travelers frequently carried shoebox lunches as a means of staying safe when a Green Book site was not readily available. These lunches, packed in shoeboxes and filled with less perishable foods, were a key symbol of the period.