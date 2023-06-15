Greensboro and other locations in the Triad have no shortage of Juneteenth festivities this year, as multiple groups have events planned for the coming weekend.

Juneteenth — short for June 19th — honors the day that African-American slaves in Galveston, Texas were finally granted their freedom in 1865. The holiday has been celebrated in Black communities for the past 150 years, but it wasn't recognized federally until 2021.

This is third straight year that local artists and community leaders have worked together to put on a series of Black cultural events to celebrate and commemorate the Juneteenth holiday.

Here is a quick list of what's being hosted by Juneteenth GSO and the city of Greensboro, as well as some ways that other Triad organizations are marking the holiday:

Thursday, June 15

*SiStars of Juneteenth, 7 p.m., Carolina Theater

Enjoy poetry, drama, music and dance centered around Black Girl Magic. All performances are family-friendly. Tickets can be bought online starting at $10 for children ages 5-11 and $23 for ages 12 and up.

Friday, June 16

*Celebration of Black Culture, 5-7 p.m., 3110 Forest Lawn Drive

This event will feature music, dance, poetry, art displays and products sold by Black-owned business vendors. Call (336)-373-3330 or email chanel.webster@greensboro-nc.gov for more information.

*The Arts Legacy Awards, 7:30 p.m., Van Dyke Performance Space

Honor and learn more about five Black artists and their contributions to Greensboro at a formal ceremony Friday evening. Tickets can be purchased online at theacgg.org with prices starting at $14.50.

Saturday, June 17

*Juneteenth Celebration, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Eastside Park, Asheboro

Vendors, food, and performers. Contact hopeofeastside@gmail.com for more information.

*A Juneteenth Celebration of Color, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 3400 Triangle Park Road, High Point

Williams Memorial CME Church will host a day of fun and fellowship, including various vendors, performers, a DJ for the music flow health, wellness and community advocates. Bring your lawn chairs and stay a while enjoying music, fun, food, entertainment and each other.

*Uptown Juneteenth Arts & Crafts Festival, 12-6 p.m., Sternberger Park

Have a creative afternoon watching painting competitions, puppet shows, musical performances and more. Vendors will be present selling art and food. This event is free and open to all ages of the public.

*Juneteenth Greensboro Black Food Truck Festival, 5-11 p.m., LeBauer Park

Continue the evening in downtown Greensboro complete with lively music, dance and over 40 different Black-owned food vendors. This event is free and open to all ages of the public.

Sunday, June 18

*Juneteenth Celebration, 1-4 p.m., Bill Cooke Park, Graham

Food trucks, visit with community groups, enjoy family activities and games and experience stage performances. No rain date. This event is free and open to all ages of the public. www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com.

*Carl Chavis YMCA Juneteenth Celebration, 2-5 p.m., 2757 Granville St., High Point

A celebration with family, community, food and fun. Participate in health screenings, live entertainment, cultural exhibitions and a talent showcase. This event is free and open to all ages of the public.

*Juneteenth Gospel Superfest: Interfaith Celebration, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Barber Park

This concert and community reunion will happen on Father's Day "rain or shine". The event is free and open to all ages of the public.

Monday, June 19

*All Greensboro Transit Agency routes and Access GSO services will be free during normal operation hours from 5:30 a.m to 11:30 p.m. Access I-Ride services will still require payment. The administrative offices for GTA and the City of Greensboro will be closed all day.

*Walking Tour at UNCG, 11 a.m., Room 349, Curry Building

The 30-minute walking tour includes significant campus locations that demonstrate steps toward liberation and equality for African Americans at the University and in society. A final presentation and reception will occur in the Hodges Reading Room of the campus library at noon.

*Film Screening, 3-4 p.m., 134 S. Elm St.

Participate in a presentation by Angenita Boone, Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society of the North Carolina Piedmont-Triad Chapter, which includes a film screening of "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman" and a discussion with Angelia Joyner and La'Tonya Wiley of the the International Civil Rights Center and Museum. More information at www.sitinmovement.org.

*Juneteenth March, 3 p.m., 819 Martin Luther King Drive, Asheboro

*March from the Greater St. John's Baptist Church to a memorial to the front of the Historic Randolph County Courthouse. Flowers will be laid at the base of the memorial to honor those who were enslaved.

Wednesday, June 21

*Juneteenth Mixer, 5-7 p.m., 200 N. Davie St.

This free event is hosted by the Ad-hoc Committee on African American Disparity (ACAAD) at the African American Atelier, but participant registration online is required ahead of time.

*For more information and updates about events, visit Juneteenth GSO on Facebook and Instagram.