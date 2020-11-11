Jury trials resume in Guilford County despite increase in COVID-19 cases

GREENSBORO — After a nearly eight-month hiatus, jury trials have resumed in Guilford County, but questions of safety and case prioritization have at least one Greensboro defense attorney concerned.
On Tuesday, the Guilford County District Attorney’s Office called its first case for jury trial at 9:30 a.m. in courtroom 4C in Greensboro.
It marked the first criminal session that has been called since March 16. That’s when Cheri Beasley, the chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, issued an order postponing cases in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite record-breaking case numbers in Guilford County and around the country, Senior Resident Superior Court Judge John Craig signed an order late last month detailing plans for jury trials to resume.
Jurors were summoned to the courthouse in Greensboro on Tuesday for two potential trials in this first criminal court session.
“We’ll see if it comes to fruition,” Steve Cole, chief assistant district attorney for Guilford County, said Tuesday afternoon.
Though they are aiming to get back to a normal jury trial schedule, Cole said they’re taking small steps right now. Pre-pandemic, there would be two and sometimes even three criminal sessions a week across multiple courtrooms. For now, the goal is one session.
“With the protocols in place with everything that is necessarily required, I think any jury trial would take a little longer,” he said.
Those protocols are laid out in the jury trial resumption plan, which includes sending potential jurors a letter with information on the court's pandemic protocols when summoned for jury duty.
According to the plan, those uncomfortable with attending jury service because of COVID-19 can request a deferral. In ruling on requests for deferrals and excuses related to pandemic concerns, clerks and judges should grant them “liberally," according to the plan. Reasons why a juror might request a deferral because of the pandemic are listed, including recent out-of-state travel, symptoms of the coronavirus and known exposure.
Though social distancing measures and precautions are described in detail in the court system's plan, Greensboro defense attorney Brennan Aberle said in a phone interview Tuesday afternoon he's still concerned that jury trials have resumed. He was in court Tuesday with a client for one of those first two cases set for trial.
While he acknowledged the efforts to make courts safe amid the pandemic, he said he has several concerns about bringing jurors back into the courtroom.
"I don't think that the public has a lot of confidence that this is is something they can do super safely," he said.
"I am concerned that the numbers are worse now than they have ever been," he added, "and now we're calling cases for trial."
Support Local Journalism
On Wednesday, there were 189 new cases reported in Guilford County and one new death, according to state health officials, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 13,359 cases and 216 deaths. The rate of positive cases statewide is on the rise, with 7.9% of tests returned Monday positive, according to the latest data available.
Aberle also said he's not certain trials can be conducted in a way that protects the rights of defendants.
"Criminal defendants have the constitutional right to confront witnesses," Aberle said. He wonders if that can truly happen with masks being worn and with defense attorneys being required to sit more than 6 feet away from their clients. If an attorney needs to speak to a client, what could normally be a quick whisper would instead have to be a total shut down of court in order to consult.
But Aberle's top concern is what cases are going to be called to trial by the District Attorney's Office.
"If we call a case for trial, we are risking people's lives," Aberle said. "... What are we going to risk those lives for? That's on the DA's office — which cases they are scheduling for trial right now."
Aberle thinks his client's case Tuesday was not worth the risk of putting lives at stake.
While his client, 19-year-old Leon Mandell Brimley, is being held in jail in the June 2019 shooting death of 30-year-old Mamie Yvonne Martin, that's not what brought him to court on Tuesday. Instead, he was there on a non-violent drug offense from when he was 17, before Martin's killing.
"His liberty was not dependent on the outcome of this case," Aberle said, noting that because of Brimley's pending cases, he would remain in jail no matter what happened in court Tuesday. He also added that since Brimley's drug charge, North Carolina increased the juvenile age to 18. Aberle said many counties have decided to dismiss those cases or transfer them to juvenile court, freeing up time for other cases.
Aberle got Brimley's drug case dismissed, but he said it doesn't makes sense for such cases to be the ones lined up for trial right now.
However, a document from the N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts might explain why a case like Brimley's was one of the first picked by the Guilford County District Attorney's office in the age of COVID-19.
"... NCAOC suggests that complex lengthy trials not be chosen as the first jury trials immediately after the Chief Justice's orders allow them," the Administrative Office of the Courts wrote. "Instead, local officials should begin with shorter and less demanding jury trials, such as simple civil trials and lower-level felonies, while new protective measures are being perfected."
Aberle said there are other shorter trials that can be done that involve people sitting in jail, and for whom a trial could mean freedom or justice for a victim.
The Administrative Office of the Courts document includes a chart that breaks down District and Superior Court business based on risk and priority. For example, "misdemeanor appeals" fall under "high risk, low priority" while "criminal and civil jury trials" are considered "high risk, high priority."
Aberle noted that the DWI case that was called after his on Tuesday fell into the "high risk, low priority" category.
"Elected DAs need to acknowledge publicly," Aberle said, "that they can’t try every case and the greater protection of the public is served by dismissing or reducing low-level nonviolent felonies until a vaccine is widely available."
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.