Jury trials resume in Guilford County despite increase in COVID-19 cases

"I am concerned that the numbers are worse now than they have ever been," he added, "and now we're calling cases for trial."

On Wednesday, there were 189 new cases reported in Guilford County and one new death, according to state health officials, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 13,359 cases and 216 deaths. The rate of positive cases statewide is on the rise, with 7.9% of tests returned Monday positive, according to the latest data available.

Aberle also said he's not certain trials can be conducted in a way that protects the rights of defendants.

"Criminal defendants have the constitutional right to confront witnesses," Aberle said. He wonders if that can truly happen with masks being worn and with defense attorneys being required to sit more than 6 feet away from their clients. If an attorney needs to speak to a client, what could normally be a quick whisper would instead have to be a total shut down of court in order to consult.

But Aberle's top concern is what cases are going to be called to trial by the District Attorney's Office.

"If we call a case for trial, we are risking people's lives," Aberle said. "... What are we going to risk those lives for? That's on the DA's office — which cases they are scheduling for trial right now."