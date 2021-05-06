Justin Bieber concert rescheduled for 2022 at Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO — The Justin Bieber concert again has been rescheduled at the Greensboro Coliseum for April 6, 2022.

Bieber was scheduled to embark on a world tour last summer, and had a July 29, 2020, performance scheduled at the coliseum.

But the COVID-19 pandemic delayed those plans.

Dates were announced for this summer, and Bieber's concert at the coliseum was scheduled for July 29, 2021. But those dates have been moved again, according to the website Celebretainment.

The Justice World Tour 2022 will hit the road in February in North America, according to Thursday's announcement.

Bieber is considered one of the world's most popular artists. He returns to the road on the heels of the global No. 1 album "Justice," his eighth album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

“We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet,” Bieber said in the announcement. “I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again.”

More details will follow soon at justinbiebermusic.com.