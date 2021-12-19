Juvenile dies in pedestrian accident, Burlington police say

BURLINGTON — Authorities are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident involving a juvenile, according to a news release from Burlington police.
At about 7 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a traffic accident in the area of Chapel Hill Road and Collins Drive.
The victim was declared dead at the scene, according to the release.
Everyone involved in the accident remained at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation, police said.
The Burlington Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Team has taken over the investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.
Further details were not immediately released.