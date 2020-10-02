Kamala Harris' husband meets with local community members during visit to Greensboro

GREENSBORO — The husband of Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris asked North Carolina voters to help turn the state a “deep blue” in the upcoming presidential election during a series of campaign stops Friday.
Doug Emhoff, the potential second gentleman of the United States, began his day of socially distanced campaigning in Greensboro at Southend Brewing downtown with a Working Women Listening Session.
“Every vote counts,” Emhoff told a group of about 20 women, composed of educators, judges, nonprofit leaders and more, all seated several feet apart and wearing masks. “Nothing less than the future of our democracy is on the line, folks.”
On the outdoor patio of the brewery, a diverse group of local women and mothers partook in a panel with Emhoff, questioning him about his wife and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s plans for the future of the country. N.C. Rep. Ashton Clemmons of Greensboro moderated the discussion.
“Joe and Kamala know that every issue is a women’s issue, and that belief in the American system, the American dream, the American people, all people — it’s on the line Nov. 3,” Emhoff said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Emhoff said most working mothers have had to do not only their jobs, but also become their child’s teacher and caregiver, all at the same time. He said the unfair conditions women — and especially women of color — have been forced into during the pandemic will be rectified under the leadership of Biden and Harris.
The Trump campaign has also been sending so-called surrogates to the state. On Thursday, daughter Ivanka Trump visited Gaston County.
She toured three businesses in downtown Belmont run by Holy Angels, which serves the disabled, the Charlotte Observer reported. Then she appeared at The Barn at Sandcastle, an event venue in Dallas, with Mercedes Schlapp, a columnist and former official of the Trump White House. They discussed the president's record and said why they think he should be reelected, the Observer reported.
Last month, son Eric Trump said during a campaign stop in High Point that he believes his father will win North Carolina.
“The Democratic Party is unrecognizable — they are on the wrong side of every issue,” he said, the High Point Enterprise reported.
Emhoff, who is on leave from his 30-year career as an entertainment lawyer, urged everyone to vote and to vote early for a big win, citing concerns that the Republican Party is not playing fair this election.
"Why do you think they’re working so hard to make it so difficult to vote?" he asked. "Why are they doing it? To distract that they failed on every single thing we’ve been talking about."
On his second stop of the day, Emhoff visited Temple Emanuel's Greene Street campus to speak with members of the Jewish community on the temple's lawn. Should Biden win the presidential election in November, Emhoff would also make history by being the first Jewish spouse of a vice president, as noted in introductory remarks by Kathy Manning, a Greensboro resident running for Congress in North Carolina's 6th District.
In traveling the country campaigning, Emhoff said he's been able to connect with many members of the Jewish community.
"What I'm reminded of is that we value togetherness. We value family. And we value our common history," Emhoff said. They are values that Emhoff said are "at the heart of the Biden/Harris campaign to restore the soul of our nation."
Though he did not speak extensively about specific policies during his stops in Greensboro Friday, Emhoff repeatedly noted that Harris and Biden have plans in place to address the issues that North Carolinians care about, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, health care, the economy and climate change — all areas in which he said the Trump administration has failed to provide.
He stressed the importance of Democratic voters in North Carolina making sure their voices are heard.
"I think (North Carolina) is the only state where you have presidential at stake, you've got a Senate race at stake and you've got a gubernatorial race at stake," Emhoff said.
"We need to win all three and we need to flip the Senate. ... It's going to be close here and that's why we need to fight even harder to get everyone out to vote."
After an individual meet-and-greet with the Jewish community members, Emhoff made his way to N.C. A&T where he visited the Greensboro Four Monument honoring the students who carried out the first of the Greensboro sit-ins in 1960 during the civil rights movement. He briefly spoke to a small group of students before moving on to his fourth and final stop of the day — a meet up with local leaders at the Triad Campaign Hub to speak on the importance of voting.
"The stakes couldn’t be higher," Emhoff said. "It’s not a cliche this time. This really is the election of our lifetimes."
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.
