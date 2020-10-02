Kamala Harris' husband meets with local community members during visit to Greensboro

In traveling the country campaigning, Emhoff said he's been able to connect with many members of the Jewish community.

"What I'm reminded of is that we value togetherness. We value family. And we value our common history," Emhoff said. They are values that Emhoff said are "at the heart of the Biden/Harris campaign to restore the soul of our nation."

Though he did not speak extensively about specific policies during his stops in Greensboro Friday, Emhoff repeatedly noted that Harris and Biden have plans in place to address the issues that North Carolinians care about, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, health care, the economy and climate change — all areas in which he said the Trump administration has failed to provide.

He stressed the importance of Democratic voters in North Carolina making sure their voices are heard.

"I think (North Carolina) is the only state where you have presidential at stake, you've got a Senate race at stake and you've got a gubernatorial race at stake," Emhoff said.

"We need to win all three and we need to flip the Senate. ... It's going to be close here and that's why we need to fight even harder to get everyone out to vote."