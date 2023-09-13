GREENSBORO — Vice President Kamala Harris brings the “Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour” to N.C. A&T on Friday.

The visit to the largest historically Black college and university in the country is a first for Harris, an HBCU graduate who is focusing on what she says are key issues that disproportionately affect young people — from reproductive freedom and gun safety to climate change and voting rights.

Joining the country’s first Black vice president is A&T graduate Michael Regan, the first African-American man to lead the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency — a point of pride for the university.

It was Harris who administered the oath of office to Regan as the EPA’s administrator in 2021. Regan, who graduated from A&T in 1998, later earned a master’s degree in public administration from George Washington University.

“This one will be history making — two cabinet members who are HBCU graduates,” A&T spokesman Todd Simmons said.

The event is only open to students and the media, who must register in advance.

“It’s tremendously exciting and empowering for our students to see interest in them from the leadership of the nation,” Simmons said.

Harris had visited the Triad as far back as a presidential contender. In 2019, Harris was a U.S. senator from California who spoke at Smith High School before President Joe Biden won the nomination and added her to the ticket.

In 2021 she visited the International Civil Rights Center & Museum in the old F.W. Woolworth store, where four A&T freshmen staged their historic 1960 sit-in at the segregated lunch counter. She also met with students at GTCC’s Advanced Manufacturing campus while promoting the Biden administration’s American Jobs Plan.

She is scheduled to visit seven states during the tour, which launches Thursday at Hampton University in Virginia and includes stops at Morehouse College in Atlanta and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, according to a press release from the White House.

Harris is expected to urge attendees to register to vote, use their voice and stay engaged.

“This generation is critical to the urgent issues that are at stake right now for our future,” the vice president said in a news release. “It is young leaders throughout America who know what the solutions look like and are organizing in their communities to make them a reality. My message to students is clear: We are counting on you. We need you. You are everything.”