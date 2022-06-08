Kayaks, canoes and trash claws: Community gathers to clean up lake for Guilford Creek Week

On any other Monday evening, Lake Higgins’ gates are closed to the public. The water is still, with movement only coming from the aquatic life that lives within it.

But this week, past the half-open gate, cars filled the rocky gravel parking lot and the water rippled with the passage of colorful kayaks, canoes and yellow-tipped paddles.

People rowed throughout the lake with orange trash bags, white buckets and trash claws in hand.

Experienced and newbie kayakers gathered at the Lake Higgins Marina to help pick up trash in and along the shore. This event, called Lake Higgins Cleanup, is part of Guilford County’s 2022 Creek Week.

Volunteers Chris Belk and Charles Archer drove over 90 miles to participate. The two are environmental scientists by trade and work with a company that helps provide clean water for the Triad.

Archer said he and Belk wanted to give back to the communities they work for.

“We all share the same natural resources,” Archer said. “Regardless of where they are, it’s our Earth. We need to take care of it and every little bit helps.”

Six days out of the week, Lake Higgins is used for boating, fishing and other water-related activities. But Laine Roberts said the lake has more than just recreational use to offer.

It is also one of three lakes that serve as drinking reservoirs for the city of Greensboro.

“A lot of people don’t think about our waters or even know where their water comes from,” said Roberts, the city of Greensboro's public education coordinator. “It’s important for residents to realize there’s an ecosystem and when it’s off-balance, that can have a direct impact on us as humans.”

Roberts said another important factor in keeping the lake clean is to protect aquatic ecology. Not just for the birds, fish, and various creatures that call Lake Higgins home, but also for other bodies of water into which the lake feeds.

Volunteer Sean MacInnes is a sustainability specialist at UNCG. He said waterways in Greensboro serve as some of the headwaters for the Cape Fear River Basin and the impact of trash in the city’s lakes can make it all the way to the ocean.

“There’s five giant trash gyres, there’s one in every ocean,” MacInnes said. “What happens upstream can affect what happens downstream. There’s an environmental and economic human impact to everything we do.”

These trash gyres are formed by currents in the ocean, which MacInnes said create a whirlpool-like drag that swirls floating trash in. He said that animals in the ocean can mistake this trash for food.

When animals eat the trash, leftover nonbiodegradable plastic stays within them and studies have shown that the same microplastics end up in us.

“So, it makes a difference,” said Julia Warren, a volunteer who came to the event with MacInnes. “Every little plastic water bottle you pick up.”

For another volunteer, John Eagles, picking up plastic bottles and cans from Lake Higgins isn’t just a one-day event. He’s been clearing up the lake and others in Guilford County, such as Lake Brandt, for a little over nine years.

“Paddling is the most enjoyable thing I do,” Eagles said. “It’s not unusual to pick up stuff along the sides of the banks when I come out here. This was a chance to watch other people do the same thing and make sure the lake stays pretty clean — and it does, we didn’t have to collect much stuff.”

He came to the event with his friend David Gilbert, who is also an experienced kayaker, but first-timer at Lake Higgins. Gilbert's trash haul included two rusted soda cans and strings of fishing line. It stacked up along with other cans, line and even a figurine duck for a total of 26 pounds collected by the volunteers.

This adds to the over 900 pounds volunteers collected from last year's Creek Week.

Guilford County Creek Week has been around since 2018, only skipping a year in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Roberts said the goal of Creek Week is to bring people of all ages together to learn about the importance of Guilford County’s local waterways, build up passion for the environment and have fun outdoors.

“We really think you have to get out into nature to learn how to appreciate nature,” Roberts said. “It gives us that opportunity to get out from behind the screens, commingle with neighbors and our community and do some great things.”

