Kenny Chesney, Kelsea Ballerini coming to Greensboro Coliseum for April 29 show

GREENSBORO — Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini are scheduled to perform April 29 at the Greensboro Coliseum, the city announced Monday in a news release.

American Express card members can purchase tickets for Chesney's "I Go Back 2023" tour beginning Nov. 23 at 10 a.m. through Dec. 1 at 10 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Dec. 2.

“I Go Back 2023 is going to be so awesome,” Chesney said in a press release. “To be able to take this music to where it comes from? To have Kelsea Ballerini out there with me, maybe even singing ‘half of my hometown’? It’s going to be a tour unlike any other – and I can’t wait.”

Ballerini, a songwriter and three-time GRAMMY nominee, enlisted Chesney for their No. 1 “half of my hometown,” which won the 2021 Country Music Association Vocal Event and Video of the Year Award and was nominated for the 2022 CMA Single of the Year.

“Music has taken me so many incredible places,” Ballerini said in the press release. “Around the world, singing with some of my heroes in pop, alternative and contemporary music, but singing with Kenny is going home."