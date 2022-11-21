 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Kenny Chesney, Kelsea Ballerini coming to Greensboro Coliseum for April 29 show

  • 0
KennyChesney-KB_All_Dates_Social_1080x1350 (1).jpg
Greensboro Coliseum, Provided

GREENSBORO — Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini are scheduled to perform April 29 at the Greensboro Coliseum, the city announced Monday in a news release.

American Express card members can purchase tickets for Chesney's "I Go Back 2023" tour beginning Nov. 23 at 10 a.m. through Dec. 1 at 10 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Dec. 2.

“I Go Back 2023 is going to be so awesome,” Chesney said in a press release. “To be able to take this music to where it comes from? To have Kelsea Ballerini out there with me, maybe even singing ‘half of my hometown’? It’s going to be a tour unlike any other – and I can’t wait.”

Ballerini, a songwriter and three-time GRAMMY nominee, enlisted Chesney for their No. 1 “half of my hometown,” which won the 2021 Country Music Association Vocal Event and Video of the Year Award and was nominated for the 2022 CMA Single of the Year.

People are also reading…

“Music has taken me so many incredible places,” Ballerini said in the press release. “Around the world, singing with some of my heroes in pop, alternative and contemporary music, but singing with Kenny is going home."

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greensboro man charged in Virginia woman's death

Greensboro man charged in Virginia woman's death

Trenton David Mills Frye, 28, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Katlyn Lyon Montgomery, who was found injured and unresponsive in her Forest, Virginia, home on Oct. 7. She died the next day and a medical examiner advised strangulation could not be ruled out as a cause of death.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

These ‘butterfly bots’ are possibly the fastest swimming robots of their size ever built

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert