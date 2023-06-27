The Kernersville Police Department will hold an open house at 5:30 p.m. Thursday for local residents who are interesting in becoming police officers or civilian employees, the department said in a news release.

The department will have seven vacancies among its sworn officers by Friday, police Lt. Jimmy Deeney said. The agency has two vacancies for civilian employees.

The department has 71 sworn officers and 19 civilian employees, Deeney said.

Potential applicants can see and hear from the department’s officers, the police department said. Attendees also will get a tour of the department to see what opportunities exist within the agency.

The department will have officers from each division such as the detective unit, the police dog unit, special operations, SWAT, patrol and communications to discuss their experiences.

The Kernersville Police Department has competitive pay, benefits and specialized units, the agency said.