Khari Garvin, who has more than 20 years of experience fighting poverty, to lead local United Way

GREENSBORO — Khari Garvin brings his life’s work of fighting poverty to the United Way of Greater Greensboro as the organization’s next president and CEO.

”Poverty should not be a final destination for anyone,” Garvin said in a statement released by the community agency.

The High Point resident was selected during a national search from more than 300 applicants. He begins on Tuesday, July 27. The public is invited to meet Garvin during a virtual lunch and learn, noon to 1 p.m. on Aug. 12, by registering at www.UnitedWayGSO.org/CEO.

Garvin, whose career in anti-poverty programs began with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Head Start program, has more than 20 years national, state, and local experience designing and leading systems serving children and families in low-income communities.

He replaces Michelle Gethers-Clark, who made fighting the roots of poverty the hallmark of leading the United Way locally. She left earlier this year to serve as the chief diversity officer and head of corporate responsibility for credit card giant Visa.