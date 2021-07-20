Khari Garvin, who has more than 20 years of experience fighting poverty, to lead local United Way

GREENSBORO — Khari Garvin brings his life’s work of fighting poverty to the United Way of Greater Greensboro as the organization’s next president and CEO.
”Poverty should not be a final destination for anyone,” Garvin said in a statement released by the community agency.
The High Point resident was selected during a national search from more than 300 applicants. He begins on Tuesday, July 27. The public is invited to meet Garvin during a virtual lunch and learn, noon to 1 p.m. on Aug. 12, by registering at www.UnitedWayGSO.org/CEO.
Garvin, whose career in anti-poverty programs began with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Head Start program, has more than 20 years national, state, and local experience designing and leading systems serving children and families in low-income communities.
He replaces Michelle Gethers-Clark, who made fighting the roots of poverty the hallmark of leading the United Way locally. She left earlier this year to serve as the chief diversity officer and head of corporate responsibility for credit card giant Visa.
Before joining the United Way, Garvin served as executive director of Save the Children’s $30 million portfolio of regional Head Start programs where he managed over 400 staff serving children and families living in poverty in communities across six states.
Garvin also led the implementation of Great Expectations, a $40 million, 10-year signature initiative of the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust, which helps children enter kindergarten and emerge prepared for continued learning and success.
He previously led the state office of the North Carolina Head Start system, which is made up of 55 affiliate grantee organizations including public school systems, community action agencies, county governments, and private nonprofits that served over 28,000 children and families in all 100 counties.
Garvin also worked at Guilford Child Development, where he served as assistant Head Start/Early Head Start program director.
“I am excited to return to Greensboro and continue my life’s work and dedication to serving children and families,” Garvin said in a statement released this morning by the agency. “I look forward to maintaining and creating meaningful relationships and high-impact partnerships as we bear down with the greatest weight possible this community’s efforts of ending poverty."
Garvin has a bachelor of arts in psychology from Emory University, and a master’s of science in education from Southern Illinois University.
In April, the local United Way formed a diverse eight-member search committee composed of current and past board members, and announced it was working with Charles Aris Executive Search of Greensboro to conduct the national search.
Gethers-Clark left Greensboro after a tenure at the United Way that has garnered national attention. Since taking leadership of the agency, her team has generated and distributed $90 million in revenue to social programs focused on producing positive life, health and economic outcomes for children and families across Guilford County.
And in December, billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott included the United Way in a list of 384 recipients to share in a $4.1 billion investment designed to lift local children and families out of poverty. The United Way will receive $10 million over three years — the largest donation in the agency’s 99-year-history.
Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.