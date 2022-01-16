King left lasting memories while at Bennett College in 1958; hear his speech here

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Later dressed in a suit and tie, King spent a part of the afternoon with Bennett student reporters, who interviewed him for the campus newspaper and posed for photographs with workers in the civil rights movement. Then he delivered his message.

The demand was so huge for the 800-seat Pfeiffer Chapel that loudspeakers were set up in other buildings and across the campus lawn for the overflow crowd.

From where Bennett College senior Lola Anne McAdoo crouched in the choir stand, she watched the clean-cut man, who was short in stature but whose presence filled the room. He was recounting the moment that gave him the courage he would need to lead a movement, telling the audience he was sitting in the kitchen of his home, his mind full of the injustices, pleading to the Lord for guidance.

“He said he heard, ‘Stand up for righteousness, stand up for truth and God will be at your side,’ “ McAdoo has said. “Here’s this man saying what I had been hearing about all my life from my parents and in Sunday school.”

The Greensboro Daily News covered the speech, writing of his call for nonviolent resistance: