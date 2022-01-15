King left lasting memories while at Bennett College in 1958

GREENSBORO — During the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s visit to Greensboro for a major speech in 1958, members of the NAACP took him by the YWCA, known for actively fighting for equality.
"He got missing while we were there. That got us worried," then-Greensboro NAACP president Edwin R. Edmonds told the News & Record before his death in 2007. "When we found him, he was in a room shooting pool with some of the kids."
The country observes Monday as the official federal holiday honoring King, the slain civil rights leader, but he left behind lasting memories during a visit to Bennett College in February 1958.
Before King's speech at the March on Washington, the future Nobel Peace Prize winner warmed up with an overflowing audience at the private women's college.
King was gaining national prominence by that time, having already led the Montgomery Bus Boycott, which resulted in the 1956 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that Black people must be given equal seating on buses. But there was no cable news or internet. There was only radio and the evening broadcast news.
Sunday sermons, Black-owned newspapers and conversations among neighbors often carried the stories of the civil rights movement, and King's work was taking root.
Although the 1958 visit would be his first to Bennett, King had spent time here before. He, then-NAACP lawyer and future U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall and others, often gathered around a huge table in civil rights attorney Kenneth Lee's law library. Lee, then an attorney for the NAACP, represented most of the civil rights demonstrators in Greensboro and other parts of the state.
King and other civil rights icons also often slept in the lower level of Lee's home, partly because of the inability to find public accommodations.
"We often walked in downtown Greensboro and nobody knew who he was," Lee, who was one of the plaintiffs who successfully sued to integrate the law school at UNC-Chapel Hill, said before his death.
The story goes that the local NAACP chapter sponsored King's visit in 1958, but it almost gave up in frustration because the chapter couldn't find a place to hold the rally until then-Bennett College President Willa B. Player said yes. Others have said that some other potential locations were just too small to accommodate the expected crowd.
Members of the NAACP met King at an airport in Raleigh, not risking having him fly into Greensboro, according to Edmonds, who was also a Bennett professor.
By then King had survived the bombing of his Atlanta home and many threats on his life.
Later dressed in a suit and tie, King spent a part of the afternoon with Bennett student reporters, who interviewed him for the campus newspaper and posed for photographs with workers in the civil rights movement. Then he delivered his message.
The demand was so huge for the 800-seat Pfeiffer Chapel that loudspeakers were set up in other buildings and across the campus lawn for the overflow crowd.
From where Bennett College senior Lola Anne McAdoo crouched in the choir stand, she watched the clean-cut man, who was short in stature but whose presence filled the room. He was recounting the moment that gave him the courage he would need to lead a movement, telling the audience he was sitting in the kitchen of his home, his mind full of the injustices, pleading to the Lord for guidance.
"He said he heard, 'Stand up for righteousness, stand up for truth and God will be at your side,' " McAdoo has said. "Here's this man saying what I had been hearing about all my life from my parents and in Sunday school."
The Greensboro Daily News covered the speech, writing of his call for nonviolent resistance:
"Dr. King said the Negro will continue to say to the white man: 'Do to us what you will and we'll still love you. Burn our home, take us out at midnight to torture us, take our children and spit in their faces and we will still love you.
" 'We will wear you down by our capacity to suffer; and by our compassion and willingness to suffer we will win you in the process.' "
At one point, according to an audio snippet provided by Bennett College, King also called out those Black people who did not bother to register to vote.
"Don't put it all on resistance," he said. "It's true that in many areas, in my state of Alabama, Negroes aren't registered in many instances because they can't register, because the resistance is strong, because the registrars refuse to register them ... but I don't think that's true in Greensboro, N.C.
"Many Negroes aren't registered because they are too lazy to go down and get registered," King said to applause.
Amid the clapping, the shouting and cheers that often greeted King's remarks, a young Jibreel Khazan — known at the time as Ezell Blair Jr. — a 16-year-old Dudley High junior, was moved to tears. He had been listening from a nearby building where speakers had been set up. Khazan, who had sat there for two hours, afraid to lose his seat, was moved to tears.
"He said, 'Who amongst us will join us,' " Khazan recalled. "I couldn't see him, but it was like thunder when he spoke. He reached a crescendo. He reached our consciousness.
"I said to myself, 'I'm going to join you,' " Khazan said.
Two years later, on Feb. 1, 1960, Khazan and three other N.C. A&T students staged a lunch counter sit-in at Woolworth's in downtown Greensboro — what King himself would later describe as giving a second wind to the civil rights movement.
