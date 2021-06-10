 Skip to main content
Knock on wood: Summerfield man says Duke tree trimmers 'went to the wrong house'
Knock on wood: Summerfield man says Duke tree trimmers 'went to the wrong house'

GREENSBORO — A Summerfield man visiting his rental property Tuesday found two pine trees near a powerline had been stripped of most of the branches on one side, which he worried made them dangerously unstable.

Eric Clamage complained to Duke Energy about not only the state of the trees, but the pile of debris left behind on his Brookfield Drive property.

On Thursday, he got some satisfaction. The tree company returned to remove the debris and promised to take down the two trees next week.

He also got a surprise.

His pines weren’t the intended targets.

“They went to the wrong house,” Clamage, a retired engineer, said employees of the tree company told him on Thursday.

That might explain why he never got notified that Duke would be conducting what it calls “vegetation maintenance” on his property.

The utility says on its website it attempts to notify property owners before doing any work.

Clamage said the property owner behind him had apparently asked Duke to trim the trees by an old farmhouse on his land.

Clamage estimates it would have cost at least $1,400 to cut down the damaged trees and clean up the pile of tree limbs, which he described as enough to fill a dump truck. Grinding the stumps left behind would’ve cost about $200.

But that’s far better, Clamage said, than what it would have cost to deal with the partially denuded pines surrounded by debris.

Contact Jennifer Fernandez at 336-373-7064.

