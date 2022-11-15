 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Komodo dragon named Hannibal arrives at Greensboro Science Center

Hannibal the Komodo dragon.jpg

Hannibal, a 3-year-old Komodo dragon, arrived at the Greensboro Science Center last week.

 GREENSBORO SCIENCE CENTER, PROVIDED

GREENSBORO — A 3-year-old Komodo dragon named Hannibal has arrived at his new home at the Greensboro Science Center.

Hannibal came to the center from the Denver Zoo on Nov. 8, according to a news release.

The male Komodo dragon hatched on Dec. 6, 2018. Drogo, the center's previous Komodo dragon, died earlier this year after an infection caused hemorrhaging and liver damage.

"I am very excited to have the opportunity to care for our new Komodo dragon, Hannibal! He already reminds me so much of Drogo, as he is very curious," Audrey Stallings, lead Komodo dragon keeper, said in the center's release. "I am excited to use the knowledge I have gained over the last 6 years to care for Hannibal and look forward to learning new things as well." 

Hannibal is still getting used to his new home and is not viewable to the public just yet, the science center said in the release.

