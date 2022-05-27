Lacking lifeguards, Guilford County delays opening its public pools; two Greensboro pools also closed because of mechanical issues

GREENSBORO — Guilford County will not be opening its public pools this Memorial Day weekend because there aren't enough lifeguards to staff them, according to a news release.

The affected pools include those at Bur-Mil Park, 5834 Bur-Mill Club Road, Greensboro; Northeast Park, 3441 Northeast Park Drive, Gibsonville; and Hagan-Stone Park, 5920 Hagan-Stone Park Road, Pleasant Garden. Meanwhile, the city of Greensboro announced pools at Windsor, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd., and Warnersville, 601 Doak St., won't open this weekend either because of mechanical issues. The city is offering shuttle services to Lindley Pool throughout the weekend, but signup is required by calling Windsor, 336-373-5845, or Warnersville, 336-373-5871. Minors must be accompanied by an adult, the city said.

In a news release, Guilford County Parks Department Director Dwight Godwin said: “The usual Memorial Day Weekend opening for summer pools is being delayed due to a lifeguard shortage. We are looking at the second weekend of June for our new target opening date with limited capacity or date restrictions based on the number of new hires we can secure.”

Assistant County Manager Erris Dunston said the county is working to fill its lifeguard and pool positions. The pay for lifeguards starts at $15 an hour and for pool supervisors it starts at $18.50 an hour.

Guilford County is looking for applicants who are already lifeguard certified but is willing to offer training for the right candidates, according to the release. Those interested in employment can go to www.governmentjobs.com/careers/guilfordnc to apply for jobs with Guilford County.

“I don’t think it is a secret that businesses continue to see a slow return to work post-pandemic which carries across to our government positions," Godwin said in the release. "Unfortunately, the county is not immune to the phenomena that we are seeing similar to bus driver shortages, restaurant shortages, nursing shortages, etc. These shortages impact our ability to provide services.”