GREENSBORO — Lake Higgins will be closed until Tuesday because a staff member was exposed to COVID-19, the city said in a news release.
The worker has no symptoms, according to the city, but the office, bathrooms and classroom at Lake Higgins will be sanitized as a precautionary measure.
The last day the staff member reported to work was Wednesday, the city said.
Residents concerned about potential exposure should contact their doctor or Guilford County Department of Public Health at 336-641-7777.
The cities two other lakes remain operating on normal hours: Lake Brandt, 5945 Lake Brandt Road, and Lake Townsend, 6332 Townsend Road.
