Lake Higgins hosts trout fishing and chili cookoff Nov. 19

UPDATE (11/2/22) - The cost to fish is $2 plus $5 per pound for what you catch. In this file video, about 900 11 to 13 inch rainbow trout, 800 pounds, were released into the Lake Higgins Park Hatchery Pond in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, December 31, 2020. The fish were raised at Cantrell Creek Trout Farm in Brevard and were the third delivery to the pond this year.

GREENSBORO — Celebrate the opening of trout season with a chili cookoff and campfire jam session from 12-5 p.m. Nov. 19 at Lake Higgins Marina.

In a news release, the city encourages residents to also bring their signature chili for visitors to try at the marina, 4235 Hamburg Mill Road.

Prizes will be awarded for first, second, and third place. Cost to enter is $5. Call Lake Higgins to register for the contest at 336-373-3739.

Residents who play an instrument are encouraged to bring it and participate in a jam session around a bonfire.

Go fishing

The Taylor Turner Hatchery Pond will be restocked with fish and opened for fishing Nov. 16. The cost to fish is $2 plus $5 per pound for what you catch.

Anglers 16 years old and older must have a valid North Carolina fishing license, which can be purchased at the marina. A trout stamp is not required. All fish caught must be weighed and kept. This is not a catch and release opportunity.

Trout fishing is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through February while stock lasts.

For more information, call the marina at 336-373-3739 or visit greensboro-nc.gov.

