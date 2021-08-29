 Skip to main content
Lake Higgins offers some family fishing fun
Lake Higgins offers some family fishing fun

While it is the smallest of Greensboro's three city lakes, Lake Higgins offers some of the best fishing in the area. Fishing is allowed from a boat or from the pier at the 226-acre municipal reservoir. Last week, Dan Cross brought grandson Chrystian to the pier for a little family fishing time. While the fish were not biting a lot, the pair did manage to catch some small fish right before leaving for the night.

There are six lakes in Guilford County, although there are also several large ponds and other waterways. Here's what you need to know.
