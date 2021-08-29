While it is the smallest of Greensboro's three city lakes, Lake Higgins offers some of the best fishing in the area. Fishing is allowed from a boat or from the pier at the 226-acre municipal reservoir. Last week, Dan Cross brought grandson Chrystian to the pier for a little family fishing time. While the fish were not biting a lot, the pair did manage to catch some small fish right before leaving for the night.
Lake Higgins offers some family fishing fun
