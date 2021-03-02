 Skip to main content
Last-minute COVID-19 vaccine appointments available this week in Guilford County. Here's where to sign up.
Last-minute COVID-19 vaccine appointments available this week in Guilford County. Here's where to sign up.

GREENSBORO — Guilford County has COVID-19 vaccine appointments available this week for people 65 and older, medical professionals and frontline workers, according to a text message sent by the county Tuesday afternoon.

The text alert noted that multiple appointments are available. Appointments may be made at https://bit.ly/304diAS

Demand is high, so the appointments may be filled quickly.

