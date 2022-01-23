Last of Hiatt Street families can stay until school year ends

"The hope is that we can identify locations for folks in the next few weeks," Kennedy said.

She said she cannot speak for the families but has been clear on the city's involvement.

"It’s a really difficult conversation to have but I have told them repeatedly in our meetings that that is not a viable option," Kennedy said of the initial desire for families to remain on the property.

Kennedy had also been looking at a variety of housing and emergency assistance sources to help, but any available city housing money would not be nearly enough. The Community Foundation stepped in to bring interested individuals together.

"I live in Lindley Park and they are my neighbors — and I get it," Kennedy said. "This is one of those things where the private sale of a property has far-reaching impact. We can’t upset that sale. We can’t change that."

Kelly Morales, Siembra's executive director, said that the city has pointed the residents, who want to stay together, to parcels of city land that are suitable for mobile homes. But they were either already sold or in a community that didn't allow mobile home parks in its development plan.