Last of Hiatt Street families can stay until school year ends

GREENSBORO — The number of families remaining at the former Jamison Mobile Home Park after several deadlines to move is down to nine, but they've secured an important extension for getting out: two weeks after the end of the current school year.
The developer heard what the children in those families had to say about wanting to finish the school year there, said Marc Isaacson, an attorney representing the company Owls Roost Properties, which is under contract with the sellers to buy the 3-acre location in the shadow of UNCG and plans to build multi-family housing units there.
"We want to cooperate as much as reasonably possible," said Isaacson, who has also had talks with Mayor Nancy Vaughan and the city's neighborhood development Director Michelle Kennedy.
Still, the issue of what's next is still being figured out.
Vaughan and Kennedy have also been meeting with the families and Siembra NC advocacy staff every other week to work on it. Walker Sanders, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, which has focused on housing issues in the community, confirms the agency is "working with potential donors to help with the situation" and looking to bring in others who might be interested.
Tenants were outraged to get letters in July from Family Properties notifying them that the land they rented underneath the mostly privately-owned mobile homes had been sold and that they would have roughly two months to leave before the water was turned off. It was less than what was legally required and the seller later amended the date. North Carolina statutes require that tenants of mobile home parks which are being repurposed have at least six months to vacate the premises.
The property had been in the hands of various members of the Jamison family over three generations. One of the longtime owners, Shirley Todd Jamison, worked in the Guilford County Health Department, and spent nearly four decades in Latin America as a nurse and missionary. She died in March 2017, which precipitated the sale.
Some of the tenants had lived for decades on this stretch of Hiatt Street raising families and paying $315 for the monthly lot rent. Jamison had been a tight-knit, affordable mobile home community within the city limits for decades and especially attractive to immigrants since the 1990s and offered good schools, a location near downtown, nearby public transportation and put them within walking distance to a university and the Greensboro Coliseum.
They reached out to Siembra for help and quickly formed a tenant's group with the hope of buying the property themselves.
The sellers received approval for rezoning the land. A notice of the meeting was placed on the property, but the mostly Spanish-speaking residents say they realized too late what was going on.
It is unclear what Owl's Roost is paying for the property, but the land has a tax value of about $350,000. It is couched between an apartment complex on one side and an abandoned building with broken windows on the other.
The families held a protest in front of the property management office downtown, and later a fundraiser and community outreach in summer 2021 that raised about $13,000. A verified "Help the Hiatt Families" GoFundMe crowdsourcing fundraiser has raised about $7,000. They also attended a City Council meeting, where the children asked for their help and secured the pledge that officials would meet with them over their concerns.
The tenant group started out about 18 families strong, but some of the worried families took advantage of reduced rate offers from other mobile home parks to move their homes. They also had to take on debt.
Recently, inspectors assessed the stability of each of the remaining units and found they were stable enough to move elsewhere. Kennedy is waiting on estimates to move them — and working with the Community Foundation and others to figure out funding.
"The hope is that we can identify locations for folks in the next few weeks," Kennedy said.
She said she cannot speak for the families but has been clear on the city's involvement.
"It’s a really difficult conversation to have but I have told them repeatedly in our meetings that that is not a viable option," Kennedy said of the initial desire for families to remain on the property.
Kennedy had also been looking at a variety of housing and emergency assistance sources to help, but any available city housing money would not be nearly enough. The Community Foundation stepped in to bring interested individuals together.
"I live in Lindley Park and they are my neighbors — and I get it," Kennedy said. "This is one of those things where the private sale of a property has far-reaching impact. We can’t upset that sale. We can’t change that."
Kelly Morales, Siembra's executive director, said that the city has pointed the residents, who want to stay together, to parcels of city land that are suitable for mobile homes. But they were either already sold or in a community that didn't allow mobile home parks in its development plan.
"If the zoning board takes land zoned for mobile home parks off the table in one area, we believe it must be added back somewhere else," Morales wrote in an email exchange. "Otherwise we are simply zoning certain residents right out of being able to live in Greensboro."
As part of those discussions with the city, those residents have been asked if they would be willing to sign something saying they understand they will receive this deadline extension if they promise to not stay past that date, Morales said.
"We understand that moving mobile homes is costly and complicated — we've already seen the costs pile up for residents like Randy and Jose who left the mobile home park before the end of the year," Morales said. "We believe that if the residents of Hiatt St are going to be asked to sign anything, they should have a feasible Plan B first."
