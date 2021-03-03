Last patient leaves COVID-19 hospital with 'Happy' tunes in the background

GREENSBORO — On Wednesday afternoon, Barbara Curtis was wheeled out of Greensboro's COVID-19 hospital to the sounds of her favorite song, "Happy" by Pharrell Williams, and cheering staff.

She was the last patient of the Cone Health Green Valley campus, which was set up as a field hospital during the early stages of the spread of the coronavirus during the pandemic.

Cone Health has treated more than 4,700 people with COVID-19 — most of them at the Green Valley campus, the health care system said Wednesday in a news release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 testing and a monoclonal antibody infusion clinic to treat those with the illness remain at the Green Valley site.

Once at the car, Curtis took a moment to tell staff of her overwhelming gratitude for the care she received at Green Valley, according to hospital officials.

Cone Health officials had created a war room of sorts with staff representing every department in the multi-campus hospital system as the coronavirus became a household word and the global medical community pushed the three Ws — wash hands, wait 6 feet apart and wear a mask.