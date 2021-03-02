Latest state report shows 12 deaths at Guilford County nursing facilities

Blumenthal Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 3724 Wireless Drive, had four new cases, two each among residents and staff members. The nursing home has had a total of 119 cases (78 residents and 41 staff members) and 16 deaths of residents in this latest outbreak, according to Tuesday's report.

Officials at the facilities, other than Guilford House, could not be reached for comment early Tuesday evening.

An outbreak at Ashton Health and Rehabilitation has been declared over, meaning that there has been no ongoing transmission of the disease at the facility for at least 28 days. The facility had a total of 128 cases and 15 deaths during the outbreak.

Vann said last week that the death rate from COVID-19 in Guilford County continues to be concerning.

“For the last few weeks, my team has been very focused on making sure that those deaths are being reported appropriately and ... making sure that we have all of the correct information since we did have a huge increase in the number of individuals that have passed away,” Vann said.

The NCDHHS reports do not include the dates that cases and deaths are reported at the local level. Cases listed in the reports do not necessarily represent active cases.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

