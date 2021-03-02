Latest state report shows 12 deaths at Guilford County nursing facilities

GREENSBORO — State health officials on Tuesday noted a dozen newly reported deaths associated with COVID-19 at Guilford County.
At Guilford House Assisted Living & Memory Care, six residents have died and 30 new cases — 10 among staff and 20 among residents — were reported by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
However, spokesman James Harvey said there have been no positive cases at the facility for 28 days and that the outbreak is over.
Guilford County Health Director Iulia Vann said last week that the county was catching up on reporting COVID-19 numbers for congregate-care facilities to the state, which may explain the discrepancy.
Tuesday's state report showed a total of 40 cases were reported during the outbreak at Guilford House, 5918 Netfield Road.
Four deaths of residents at The Arboretum at Heritage Greens were reported Tuesday, for a total of eight deaths during the outbreak. However, Tuesday's report reflected no positive cases at the facility at 709 Meadowood St., whereas Friday's report showed 20. The state's semi-weekly report notes that figures are preliminary and may change as more information is obtained.
Guilford Health Care Center, 2041 Willow Road, had two new deaths reported among residents, for a total of eight during the outbreak. The facility also had seven additional cases of COVID-19, four among residents and three among staff members, since Friday's report. A total of 69 cases, 45 involving residents and 24 among staff, have been reported in the outbreak.
Blumenthal Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 3724 Wireless Drive, had four new cases, two each among residents and staff members. The nursing home has had a total of 119 cases (78 residents and 41 staff members) and 16 deaths of residents in this latest outbreak, according to Tuesday's report.
Officials at the facilities, other than Guilford House, could not be reached for comment early Tuesday evening.
An outbreak at Ashton Health and Rehabilitation has been declared over, meaning that there has been no ongoing transmission of the disease at the facility for at least 28 days. The facility had a total of 128 cases and 15 deaths during the outbreak.
Vann said last week that the death rate from COVID-19 in Guilford County continues to be concerning.
“For the last few weeks, my team has been very focused on making sure that those deaths are being reported appropriately and ... making sure that we have all of the correct information since we did have a huge increase in the number of individuals that have passed away,” Vann said.
The NCDHHS reports do not include the dates that cases and deaths are reported at the local level. Cases listed in the reports do not necessarily represent active cases.
Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.