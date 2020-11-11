Lavinia Jackson: Healing through poetry

Coast Guard E4 Petty Officer Lavinia Jackson was a civilian teaching English at an all-girls’ high school in Virginia when her students encouraged her to enlist in the military. Not that they didn’t like her teaching; on the contrary, they found Jackson, then a divorced single parent, to be inspiring.
Her ex-husband had been an “always combat-ready” Marine. Jackson opted for the Coast Guard.
“I liked that it was a life-saving service instead of a fighting force,” she says. “That’s more in keeping with my personality.”
After five and a half years, Jackson realized that the military was not the career for her. Rather, it was the conduit to her ultimate calling: spoken word art and poetry. That calling helped her, and others, including veterans, heal from their experiences.
“Poetry provides a safe space to process life without apology,” Jackson says. “It’s a tool to wrestle with the triumphs and traumas. That’s especially useful for veterans, as it was for me.”
Although she was not involved in combat during her time in the Coast Guard (1998-2004), Jackson found that trauma was not far away.
There were the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, which occurred while Jackson was on active duty at a Coast Guard base in Elizabeth City, on the North Carolina coast.
“We found out that it had happened when we saw it on television, like everybody else, but we immediately got the call to muster,” she said. “We developed protocols to set up emergency response systems and stayed on high alert for a couple of weeks. Elizabeth City is on the water and not that far from D.C.; we could easily have been deployed to an impending war.
“I was the divorced mom of two kids by this time. I had to think about them and who would take care of them. I realized that this is what I’d signed up for — you really could lose your life in serving your country. I had to rethink some priorities.”
While on active duty at the base in Boston, Jackson was the victim of rape by a civilian. The resulting post-traumatic stress disorder took years to deal with.
“It took a long time for me to accept that I was a changed person because of that event,” she says.
Also during her active-duty years, her youngest daughter was born prematurely with a condition called osteogenesis imperfecta, or “brittle bones.” Finding child care for such a fragile infant was daunting.
Under these pressures, Jackson left the Coast Guard, but she continued to write poetry, both for herself and increasingly, for an audience. Twelve years ago, Jackson — who once got in trouble for writing poetry while on duty — moved to Greensboro with her daughters to be part of the active poetry and spoken word scene.
She founded a literary sorority, attended open mic and spoken word events all over town, participated in the Artists Bloc and other events, and hosted poetry workshops at the Greensboro Public Library.
It was while working with fellow veterans at Greensboro’s Interactive Resource Center, and later as a volunteer at other local organizations, that Jackson became aware of poetry’s power to heal.
“I love to work with fellow veterans, especially the ones who think they’re not writers,” she says. “Poetry gives them the tools to deal with obvious trauma, such as combat memories, but also with subtle traumas, like difficulties adjusting to civilian life.
“I tell them, ‘I’m not here to judge you.’ The military is very clear-cut in how to do things, and everyone does them that way. Poetry gives them back their voice and their sense of individuality.”
