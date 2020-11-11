Lavinia Jackson: Healing through poetry

“We found out that it had happened when we saw it on television, like everybody else, but we immediately got the call to muster,” she said. “We developed protocols to set up emergency response systems and stayed on high alert for a couple of weeks. Elizabeth City is on the water and not that far from D.C.; we could easily have been deployed to an impending war.

“I was the divorced mom of two kids by this time. I had to think about them and who would take care of them. I realized that this is what I’d signed up for — you really could lose your life in serving your country. I had to rethink some priorities.”

While on active duty at the base in Boston, Jackson was the victim of rape by a civilian. The resulting post-traumatic stress disorder took years to deal with.

“It took a long time for me to accept that I was a changed person because of that event,” she says.

Also during her active-duty years, her youngest daughter was born prematurely with a condition called osteogenesis imperfecta, or “brittle bones.” Finding child care for such a fragile infant was daunting.