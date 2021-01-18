Law enforcement monitoring potential of unrest in Greensboro leading up to presidential inauguration, though no immediate threat detected

In its post, the UCC encouraged "liberal" churches "to be attendant to all safety concerns for ministers and congregants, even if it means meeting in a way that is other than in person at a church building this week.”

With all eyes on the country's capitol, Gov. Roy Cooper approved the deployment of 300 of the state's National Guardsman to Washington to help with security before and during the inauguration.

In North Carolina, there are 350 guardsmen mobilized to support civil authorities in the event of large-scale protests. According to The News and Observer in Raleigh, spokesperson Ford Porter said the guardsmen are helping state and local police "protect the well-being of residents, property, and the right to peacefully assemble and protest."