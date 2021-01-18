Law enforcement monitoring potential of unrest in Greensboro leading up to presidential inauguration, though no immediate threat detected

GREENSBORO — Ahead of the presidential inauguration Wednesday, law enforcement is on the lookout for potential threats stemming from the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol in Washington.
But the fear of threats stems beyond just the nation's capitol. As the inauguration approaches, even local and statewide unrest is possible.
While Greensboro Police Department spokesman Ron Glenn said the department is not aware of any local protests in response to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, he said they will "have resources available if anything necessitates a response."
Boards were put over windows of the federal courthouse building in Greensboro sometime over the weekend, reminiscent of the boarded up storefronts that decorated Elm Street last spring and summer. Windows of businesses along the street were broken during looting that followed protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Those protests occurred after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died at the hands of Minneapolis police, which spurred a national outcry.
The U.S. Marshal's Office is in charge of the courthouse's security. A spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment about whether the boarded up windows are in preparation for potential unrest.
According to local FBI spokeswoman Shelley Lynch, the FBI has not received any "specific and substantiated threat to the state Capitol or other government building in our area." Lynch said they are working with law enforcement partners to continuously share information.
FBI Director Christopher Wray has said the agency is monitoring incoming leads regarding calls for armed protests and other potential threats. Wray said the FBI has seen "an extensive amount of concerning online chatter about a number of events surrounding the inauguration."
January 16, 2021
The United Church of Christ even posted a warning that "liberal" churches may become the target of attacks this week, specifically on Wednesday.
According to The Charlotte Observer, bishops in the Lutheran, Episcopal and Methodist churches of North Carolina said they weren’t aware of any direct threats or warnings from law enforcement after the United Church of Christ warned about possible attacks targeting churches in a tweet Friday.
In its post, the UCC encouraged "liberal" churches "to be attendant to all safety concerns for ministers and congregants, even if it means meeting in a way that is other than in person at a church building this week.”
With all eyes on the country's capitol, Gov. Roy Cooper approved the deployment of 300 of the state's National Guardsman to Washington to help with security before and during the inauguration.
In North Carolina, there are 350 guardsmen mobilized to support civil authorities in the event of large-scale protests. According to The News and Observer in Raleigh, spokesperson Ford Porter said the guardsmen are helping state and local police "protect the well-being of residents, property, and the right to peacefully assemble and protest."
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.