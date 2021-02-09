 Skip to main content
Lawndale Drive has reopened after traffic crash in Greensboro, police say
Lawndale Drive has reopened after traffic crash in Greensboro, police say

Updated 8 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Lawndale Drive has reopened, officials said about 7:20 p.m. 

The road had been closed earlier Tuesday because of a wreck.

GREENSBORO — All northbound and southbound lanes of Lawndale Drive are closed because of a traffic crash involving injuries, Greensboro police said in a news release.

The affected area is at the Lake Jeanette Road intersection.

Police advise motorists use caution in the area and take alternate routes until further notice.

