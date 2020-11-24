Lawyer: Triad Stage's Lane denies sexual abuse allegations

The article didn't mention when the alleged incidents occurred.

The accusations have prompted conversation among local theater advocates, who have seen Lane win local awards and a playwrighting fellowship in California along the way to becoming a staple in the city's arts and culture scene.

"Preston has had an enormous impact on the artistic life of our community," said Linda Sloan, who was instrumental in founding Triad Stage. "I am very proud of all that Triad Stage has accomplished in the past 20 years."

Some Board of Trustees members declined to comment on the controversy, referring questions to Chairwoman Deborah Hayes.

Hayes said in Monday's announcement that plans to find Lane's replacement are underway. However, there was no mention of the sexual abuse allegations.

On Tuesday, Hayes declined to answer further questions about Lane's resignation.

"It’s our practice not to discuss personnel matters in the media," she said.

The accusations prompted UNCG and Bruce McClung, dean of its College of Visual and Performing Arts, on Tuesday to release statements to the university's faculty and staff.

McClung said that "the university has been aggressively working on this issue since alumni brought it to our attention in August."

