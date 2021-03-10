LeBauer Park sculpture to get color makeover

GREENSBORO — A year from now, visitors to downtown LeBauer Park will see new colors in its iconic sculpture.
A new color scheme will be unveiled for the 2022 spring season for Janet Echelman’s “Where We Met.”
Much of the year, the aerial net sculpture billows above the park at 208 N. Davie St. It’s still in winter storage.
The first of the new color schemes will include shades of blue, which speak to the city’s historic connection to denim.
This will be the first of three color changes that will take place about every five years, over 15 years.
The sculpture consists of a colorful sculptural fiber net and a structural rope system. Its current colors are yellow/orange with blue stripes.
Its structural rope system traces the historic railway lines that come together in the city to create a transportation hub and locus of the state’s textile tradition.
Only the colorful net will change, said Cheryl Stewart, public art consultant for the Public Art Endowment of the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.
In a Wednesday news release, Echelman said she hopes that the cyclical change of color will energize the relationship of the artwork with the community.
“Each time the colors change, it’s an invitation to see the familiar in a new light,” Echleman said.
“And over the years, I hope people will look back at the photos they’ve taken and be able to locate memories and phases of their lives by the colors of the sculpture,” she said.
Greensboro Downtown Parks, which runs LeBauer Park, has partnered with the Community Foundation on the color project.
The new nets will be privately funded through an agreement with the Community Foundation and Studio Echelman in Brookline, Mass.
“We are so pleased with the relationship we have with the artist Janet Echelman and her enthusiasm to work with us to make Greensboro the first place to realize her long-held vision to have an artwork’s color evolve over time,” Walker Sanders, Community Foundation president, said in the announcement.
The Carolyn & Maurice LeBauer Park made its public debut in August 2016, with the $1 million sculpture by Echelman, an internationally acclaimed artist, hanging above.
Carolyn LeBauer made the $10 million bequest to the Community Foundation that financed the park.
It has become a popular park for children and adults, with such amenities as a fountain “splash pad” and modern play equipment for children, an outdoor reading room, an expansive lawn for concerts, dog park and putting green.
A gift from the Edward M. Armfield Sr. Foundation financed Echelman’s net sculpture. It was the largest outdoor art installation in the Southeast.
“We are thrilled with the idea of the nets evolving over time,” Rob Overman, Greensboro Downtown Parks executive director, said in the announcement. “As the natural world evolves within the park, we will have a visual representation of that natural change floating above.”
