LeBauer Park sculpture to get color makeover

GREENSBORO — A year from now, visitors to downtown LeBauer Park will see new colors in its iconic sculpture.

A new color scheme will be unveiled for the 2022 spring season for Janet Echelman’s “Where We Met.”

Much of the year, the aerial net sculpture billows above the park at 208 N. Davie St. It’s still in winter storage.

The first of the new color schemes will include shades of blue, which speak to the city’s historic connection to denim.

This will be the first of three color changes that will take place about every five years, over 15 years.

The sculpture consists of a colorful sculptural fiber net and a structural rope system. Its current colors are yellow/orange with blue stripes.

Its structural rope system traces the historic railway lines that come together in the city to create a transportation hub and locus of the state’s textile tradition.

Only the colorful net will change, said Cheryl Stewart, public art consultant for the Public Art Endowment of the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.