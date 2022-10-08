Legislators question Walmart's pharmacy policy restricting misoprostol prescriptions in NC

Five members of North Carolina's Congressional delegation are demanding answers from Walmart after reports that its pharmacies across the state have restricted or refused to fill prescriptions for misoprostol.

The questions come months after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, quickly followed by changing laws in many states about abortions and any medications that may be used to induce them.

"Misoprostol is a safe and legal FDA-approved medication for the treatment of stomach ulcers and arthritis in both men and women, and it also has multiple uses in obstetrics and gynecology including for the management of a miscarriage...," according to a letter, dated Tuesday, that the delegation sent to Walmart CEO Doug McMillon. "Without the medication, patients can experience an incomplete miscarriage which can lead to infection, organ failure, infertility, and death."

Democratic Reps. Kathy Manning of Greensboro and David Price, G. K. Butterfield, Alma Adams, and Deborah Ross said in the letter that denying access to misoprostol constitutes discrimination and jeopardizes the lives of patients who are experiencing miscarriages — and subjects them to intrusive inquisitions from pharmacists.

Misoprostol also can be used together with Mifeprex (mifepristone) to end an early pregnancy, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The News & Observer reported that — according to Dr. Jenna Beckham, a WakeMed OB-GYN — pharmacists with the giant retail company in recent weeks have either declined to dispense misoprostol or delayed filling the prescriptions until they confirmed it would not be used for an abortion. The doctor said in each case the medication was prescribed to patients who recently had a miscarriage.

"We call on Walmart pharmacies in North Carolina to resume immediately dispensing misoprostol regardless of a person’s pregnancy status and allow pharmacists to fulfill their ethical obligation to prioritize patient care," the delegation said in the letter.

They requested a copy of Walmart's policies about the dispensing of misoprostol in North Carolina in a written response no later than Saturday. It was unclear on Saturday if Walmart had responded to the delegation's deadline.

Walmart did not respond to a request sent Thursday morning by the News & Record for comment.

Jay Campbell, executive director of the North Carolina Board of Pharmacy, said he answered questions from a Walmart representative Friday seeking clarification of a state law about the medical practice of administering certain drugs for medication-induced abortions.

A Walmart spokesman recently told the News & Observer that its pharmacies intend to abide by a 2013 North Carolina law that requires prescribing doctors to be with their patients when “the first drug or chemical is administered” during a medication-induced abortion.

"That law does not apply to pharmacies or pharmacists," Campbell said Friday. "When pharmacists dispense a medication, they are not administering a medication."

Campbell said he was unsure what Walmart plans to do with the information he provided. He said he understands the challenge that Walmart's legal department faces while trying to interpret the various — and changing laws — in each state in recent months.

Campbell believes Walmart's concerns about dispensing misoprostol are "perhaps based on a misunderstanding" of North Carolina law.

The N.C. Board of Pharmacy has received no similar complaints about other pharmacies, or any complaints from consumers, Campbell said.

A spokesperson for the North Carolina Healthcare Association said its members are health systems and hospitals that mainly operate inpatient pharmacies "where this hasn’t come up and we have not heard anything from patients on this issue."

Cone Health, which operates five pharmacies for patient use, is not aware of any issues preventing patients from getting these prescriptions filled, a spokesman for the health system said in an email Thursday.