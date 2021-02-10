Legislature may appropriate money for downtown Holocaust memorial sculpture

GREENSBORO — The General Assembly may appropriate $250,000 to help pay for a Holocaust memorial that would be installed in downtown's LeBauer Park.
N.C. Rep. Jon Hardister introduced legislation this week that would appropriate the money for a bronze sculpture by local artist Victoria Milstein that honors five Jewish women who were victims of a Nazi mass-murder campaign in a Latvian town during World War II.
"This would be the first women's Holocaust memorial in North Carolina and it would be one of the most substantial Holocaust memorials in the entire state," said Rob Overman, head of Greensboro Downtown Parks, which manages and maintains LeBauer Park on behalf of the city, which owns it.
Overman was speaking to the Greensboro City Council in December when the council passed a resolution in support of the project, which has been in the works for more than a year. Advocates have been working to raise the more than $500,000 that will be needed to create and install the sculpture, which Milstein said will likely be life-size if not larger.
The sculpture depicts four women and a child in a family who were killed in a Nazi mass-murder over several days that killed more than 3,500 women and children.
Called "She Wouldn't Take Her Boots Off," the sculpture highlights one older woman in the center of the group who, after being told to strip to her underwear, would not remove her black boots.
The woman was showing her defiance even in the face of death, Milstein said, as she gathered her family around her in front of a Nazi photographer who captured the image.
Remembering Auschwitz: 75 years since camp's liberation
Milstein said the photograph and a trip to the Auschwitz death camp, when she viewed the part of the camp where women were imprisoned, made a permanent impression on her.
"I saw this and I was changed forever," she said to City Council.
Before her Auschwitz visit, Milstein said she viewed much of her art as work for a commission. Then she evolved into a "social practice artist."
The installation will include a sculpture of a camera in front of the women and, Milstein said, visitors will be encouraged to see the atrocity through the perspective of the camera and the horror it represents.
"It's a sculpture but it's a public recognition of an issue," Milstein said. "It's a way of using art to educate the community."
Milstein said a new nonprofit called Women of the Shoah Jewish Placemaking is building a historical program around the memorial that will educate visitors from around the state and the nation.
The sculpture will be installed in a separate part of LeBauer Park where visitors will be encouraged to walk around it and listen to historical information on their phones. Milstein said the group has been working with Greensboro's International Civil Rights Center and Museum to build a historical curriculum around the memorial.
Women of the Shoah hopes to broaden its reach and build other public monuments "honoring the spirit of humanity in the women and children of the Holocaust," according to the group's mission statement.
A fund has been created at the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro to accept donations for the memorial.
Milstein said she hopes the memorial will have an impact far beyond the specific incident depicted and that it will encourage visitors to reflect on anti-Semitism, diversity and ways in which the arts can be used to highlight social justice.
Hardister, the Republican House majority whip, who introduced the funding request as House Bill 63, said he hopes it will move beyond an individual bill and become a one-time appropriation in the state's budget this year.
He said he has met with Milstein and "we do have a strong presence in Greensboro of people who are of Jewish descent. I think it's fitting for the monument to be there."
"I think there's a good chance that this bill will not move as a bill but will become a budget item," Hardister said. "I'll soon be reaching out to my counterparts in the Senate to talk about this item."
"I'm so appreciative of Jon Hardister," Milstein said. "The fact that this is bipartisan is so wonderful. Jon Hardister has worked so hard and has been brave enough to put this in the budget and I am just overwhelmed with gratitude."
"The city recognizes the struggle of all people," she said. "This monument will be in our little jewel, which is LeBauer Park. As monuments come down that don't reflect our values, we create monuments that do."
Milstein has already sculpted the "maquette" of the memorial, which is a guide for the larger sculpture. Work is now being done at a foundry in Seagrove to cast the sculpture in bronze.
"Jewish people from all over the country will come to this monument," Milstein said. "I do think this will be a place that will be visited by people from all over the state."
Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.