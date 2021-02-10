Legislature may appropriate money for downtown Holocaust memorial sculpture

Women of the Shoah hopes to broaden its reach and build other public monuments "honoring the spirit of humanity in the women and children of the Holocaust," according to the group's mission statement.

A fund has been created at the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro to accept donations for the memorial.

Milstein said she hopes the memorial will have an impact far beyond the specific incident depicted and that it will encourage visitors to reflect on anti-Semitism, diversity and ways in which the arts can be used to highlight social justice.

Hardister, the Republican House majority whip, who introduced the funding request as House Bill 63, said he hopes it will move beyond an individual bill and become a one-time appropriation in the state's budget this year.

He said he has met with Milstein and "we do have a strong presence in Greensboro of people who are of Jewish descent. I think it's fitting for the monument to be there."

"I think there's a good chance that this bill will not move as a bill but will become a budget item," Hardister said. "I'll soon be reaching out to my counterparts in the Senate to talk about this item."