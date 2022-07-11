Les Misérables coming to Greensboro's Tanger Center in spring 2023

GREENSBORO — The national tour of Les Misérables will be coming to the Steven Tanger Center between March 28 and April 2, 2023.

The performing arts center and its Broadway partners Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management made the announcement this morning.

"After a record-breaking first season, we’re thrilled to continue bringing the best of Broadway to the Triad,” Greensboro Coliseum Complex managing director Matt Brown said in a news release. “Les Miz is one of the world’s most popular musicals and we’re excited to bring this grand production to the Tanger Center stage.”

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history, the Tanger Center said in its announcement.

Current Broadway Season Seat Members will have first access to their same reserved season seats for Les Misérables. Broadway Season Seat Memberships for the First Bank Broadway, 2022-23 Season are available and new members will be granted access to purchase season seats to Les Misérables as part of their membership. Sales of individual tickets for the general public will be announced at a future date.

Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables. The score includes the songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More,” “Master of the House” and many more.

For more information, visit tangercenter.com/lesmiz.