REIDSVILLE — Carl Lawrence McKinney, born on Flag Day in 1920, was his parents’ last child born and the first to die.

Newly married, the young Reidsville farmer had yet to start a family with his bride, Earline Parks, when he penned his deliberate signature on his draft card on June 30, 1942.

In fact, the couple had rushed to wed just before McKinney headed out to train for the U.S. Army and earn the rank of private first class.

Reidsville registar G.C. Roberts of the local Draft Board checked off boxes that summer day, describing McKinney’s physical characteristics — the kind of sobering details military personnel use to identify soldiers who perish on battlefields.

Complexion: Ruddy, Hair: Brown: Eyes: Blue. Height 6’1” Weight: 160 pounds.

Along with one other Rockingham County resident, Pvt. Francis McKinney, 19, of Reidsville, and 37 other North Carolinians, Carl McKinney died on the sands of Normandy on D-Day, roughly two years after he enlisted.

The McKinneys, who are believed to be cousins, likely traveled along the English Channel toward Normandy by boat, riding 6-foot waves and enduring winds of 35 mph that drove rain horizontally.

Francis McKinney was the son of Z.J. McKinney of Reidsville and enlisted in the US Army in February 1942 and was ranked as a private, according the North Carolina State Archives.

Relatives say they wonder how the young men felt that day.

After Allied soldiers like the McKinneys waded through the waist-high surf to the shores in the largest seaborne invasion in history, they faced harrowing obstacles — mines, barbed wire, and tripods placed in the sand by the Germans to impede them.

And thousands were casualties of heavy enemy gunfire from emplacements overlooking the beaches.

“Carl’s body was returned to his parents,’’ said Shirley McKinney of Reidsville, the wife of James Garland McKinney, who is Carl’s nephew and remembers his funeral.

“His body was at his parents’ house,’’ she said of the Route 1 Reidsville farmhouse where Lula and Joe Bush McKinney raised at least five children. “My husband remembers the casket.’’

Carl McKinney, 23 when he died, is buried at the Thompsonville Baptist Church Cemetery in Reidsville. The burial place for Francis McKinney was not immediately available.

When Carl McKinney’s widow reached old age, she gave her husband’s Purple Heart and other medals for valor to his nephew, James Garland McKinney, to treasure.

He has since passed the keepsakes to his own grandson, a history buff who will likely keep the story of Carl alive for generations to come, his grandmother said.

“We are free today because of the sacrifice made by our men and women on D-Day,’’ said Boyd Bennett, a distant cousin of Carl McKinney and likely a distant relative of Francis McKinney, who calls Madison and Raleigh home.

“I have been fortunate to visit the Normandy beaches and the American Cemetery there. It was a humbling experience,’’ Bennett said. “I am so proud of the McKinney(s) and their contribution to the security of our country.”

For Rockingham County native Brad Bennett, a first cousin, twice-removed of Carl McKinney, his kinsman’s sacrifice is exemplary of a time when duty to country was paramount to soldiers, he said.

“My great-grandfather and Carl’s father were brothers,’’ Brad Bennett said. “I am proud he did his duty.... I just wish everyone understood what that generation sacrificed so we could all enjoy the life we now have.’’

A family dedicated to service, many McKinneys fought in WWII and returned home after the war. A photograph of Brad Bennett’s grandfather James Ellison McKinney Sr., shows the farmer flanked by sons Francis Marion McKinney and James E. McKinney Jr. while home on leave.

The bravery of the McKinney men who died at Normandy is a reminder of hard-earned freedoms Americans must treasure, said Janelle Johnson, a member of the James Hunter Chapter National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, a Rockingham County group.

She researched the men tirelessly, producing copies of their draft cards and photos of the men in uniform.

“From the time of the American Revolution down to the present, men and women have made sacrifices, some even giving their lives, so that we may all enjoy the freedom that we do today,’’ Johnson said. “We must honor those sacrifices by forever remembering and honoring those individuals across our nation, and right here in Rockingham County, to whom we owe so much!’’