Levi Coffin's name is on a museum in Indiana. The New Garden community shaped him.

GREENSBORO — A young Levi Coffin discovered slavery as a Quaker growing up in the New Garden area of Guilford County.

In 1796, while helping his father chop wood, the then 7-year-old noticed a group of men, bound by chains, trudging down the road as a man on a horse with a whip followed closely.

The curious youngster asked his father what they had just witnessed and his father explained that the men were slaves who were about to be sold away from their families.

"He thought to himself, 'How would I feel if my father were taken away from me?'" recounted historian Max Carter, the retired director of the Friends Center at Guilford College.

Coffin would later discover runaway slaves hiding in the woods of what is now Guilford College. Would later have brushes with slaves who had been free men who were kidnapped and sold as part of the slave trade. Would resolve to address it.

Carter and former academic dean Adrienne Israel, who helped create Guilford's African American Studies program, are at the Levi and Catharine Coffin State Historic Site in Indiana this week to talk about the early years of the man who would earn the nickname "president" of the Underground Railroad, that network of trails and hideaways to help runaway slaves escaping to the North.

This week is also the dedication of the historic site's expanded campus.

“We know that their years living in New Garden, North Carolina, were extremely instrumental in charting a life dedicated to the Underground Railroad,” said Joanna Hahn, Indiana’s central regional director for state historic sites. “Having Max Carter and Adrienne Israel to speak to this phase in the lives of the Coffins will help bring context to this dedication.”

The focus of the decades-old Indiana museum built on the footprint of the 1800s-era Coffin home, which has been expanded and greatly improved in recent years, has always been on the Coffins' lives in Indiana after leaving the South.

There, historians refer to the Coffin home as "the Grand Central Station of the Underground Railroad."

The History Channel has ranked the Coffin house as "one of the nation’s Top 25 Historical Sites."

But the staff and visitors there wanted to learn more about the New Garden community that reared and shaped Levi Coffin. This is also the 350th anniversary of Quakerism coming to the Carolinas.

"It became the foundation for the kind of work he did up there," Carter said of the New Garden influences.

Coffin helped organize the Underground Railroad in the New Garden community decades before the Civil War. Some white people who opposed slavery served as "conductors" along the route, helping those seeking freedom get from one "station" to the next.

Later, Coffin joined a migration of New Garden Quakers moving to "free states" like Indiana when they could no longer tolerate living in the South with slavery still legal. They continued the work there.

But while in the Greensboro area, the then-15-year-old fed escaped slaves hiding in the woods. By age 23, he was teaching those who were enslaved how to read the Bible on Sundays, which was also a bold attempt at literacy. It became so popular that some of the masters forbade their slaves from attending.

In "Reminiscences of Levi Coffin," an autobiography, Coffin describes experiences in the Guilford County area that led to his defying the laws to help slaves.

"The Bible, in bidding us to feed the hungry and clothe the naked, said nothing about color,” Coffin wrote in his autobiography, "and I should try to follow out the teachings of that good book.”

He found himself out of step even with some Quakers who saw slavery as the law of the land.

"He said, 'Well, we know the law of the land, but the law of the land is inconsistent with human decency, so we’ve simply chosen to ignore the law,'" Carter said.

Coffin moved his young family, including wife Catharine and year-old son and turned their Indiana house into a station on the Underground Railroad for slaves heading to Canada. As he led the traveling slaves across secret roads, slave hunters threatened them and Coffin lost customers at his general store.

They reportedly helped to feed, clothe, nurse and shelter more than 3,000 slaves over a lifetime.

The museum features artifacts of the era, including a mock false-bottom wagon to hear sounds of what it would have been like hiding there.

The Coffins’ "station" was so successful that every person who passed through eventually reached freedom, according to the museum's website.

The location of the house in the center of an abolitionist Quaker community, according to the museum's historians, allowed the entire community to act as lookouts for the Coffins and give them plenty of warning when bounty hunters came into town.

When slavery ended, Coffin raised $100,000 — equating to millions today — to help free slaves, start an orphanage for Black people in Cincinnati, and form societies here and overseas to help freed slaves with food, clothing, funds and education.

He died in 1877 at the age of 78.

Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.