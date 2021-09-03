Lexington Barbecue Festival postponed amid supply and labor shortages, pandemic concerns

LEXINGTON — The 2021 Lexington Barbecue Festival has been postponed until next year amid a shortage of workers and supplies, as well as increasing COVID-19 case numbers, festival organizers announced in a news release Friday.

What would have been the 38th annual Barbecue Festival on Oct. 23 will now take place on Oct. 22, 2022, according to the news release.

The decision to postpone the festival was difficult, festival officials said, but necessary due to supply chain challenges and the current labor shortage.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, inviting more than 100,000 people from across the country to converge on Lexington was also not in the community's "best interest," organizers said.

Festival organizers said they plan to host a handful of small celebrations, the details of which will be released in the coming weeks.