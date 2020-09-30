Lexington calls Confederate monument 'figurative powder keg' that must be moved for public safety

LEXINGTON — Amid ongoing protests and increasing tensions, the city is seeking a temporary injunction that would see the Confederate statue in the uptown area removed while a judge decides the case.

The city attorney filed an amended complaint on Monday in Davidson County Superior Court, according to a notice posted on Lexington's city website.

The city originally sued last month to have the Confederate soldier statue, erected in 1905, removed from the square at the Old Davidson County Courthouse. Citing an escalation in tensions at protests over the fate of the monument, the city says it must be moved without delay.

"The Confederate monument has become a figurative powder keg and thus a public nuisance and must be abated quickly," the city said in the court filing. "Relocating the monument temporarily will prevent injury, unrest, damage to property and while at the same time protecting and preserving the monument."

According to the notice, city officials are aware of the impact that public unrest has on the community. That's why the city is making an effort to resolve the issue.

