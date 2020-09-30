Lexington calls Confederate monument 'figurative powder keg' that must be moved for public safety

LEXINGTON — Amid ongoing protests and increasing tensions, the city is seeking a temporary injunction that would see the Confederate statue in the uptown area removed while a judge decides the case.
The city attorney filed an amended complaint on Monday in Davidson County Superior Court, according to a notice posted on Lexington's city website.
The city originally sued last month to have the Confederate soldier statue, erected in 1905, removed from the square at the Old Davidson County Courthouse. Citing an escalation in tensions at protests over the fate of the monument, the city says it must be moved without delay.
"The Confederate monument has become a figurative powder keg and thus a public nuisance and must be abated quickly," the city said in the court filing. "Relocating the monument temporarily will prevent injury, unrest, damage to property and while at the same time protecting and preserving the monument."
According to the notice, city officials are aware of the impact that public unrest has on the community. That's why the city is making an effort to resolve the issue.
Support Local Journalism
Lexington ordered the defendants — Davidson County and the Robert E. Lee Chapter of the Daughters of the Confederacy No. 324 — to remove the monument from city limits and later filed the lawsuit when the statue was not removed.
In its complaint, the city described an escalation in violent rhetoric at protests over the monument, which has long been seen as "a symbol of and monument to white supremacist ideologies." In the 1920s and '30s it served as a site for Klu Klux Klan ceremonies and in recent protests has drawn "heavily armed individuals publicly affiliated with white supremacy groups," the city alleged in its complaint.
According to the lawsuit, peaceful protests over racial equality began taking place in Lexington after the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died while in the custody of Minneapolis police.
However, in June, the focus shifted to the existence of the Confederate monument, according to the lawsuit, and tensions rose as pro- and anti-monument protesters gathered almost nightly to support their cause.
Protesters on both sides have been arrested on several occasions.
"Patience is growing thinner and thinner on behalf of several protesters," police Chief Mark Sink said in an affidavit to the court. "The tension and stakes are increasing each and every day. In my professional opinion, the breaking point will occur in the immediate future."
The city is requesting the court to set a hearing as soon as possible on its amended complaint.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.