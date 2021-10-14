 Skip to main content
Lexington man killed in moped crash Wednesday on U.S. 64, police say
Lexington man killed in moped crash Wednesday on U.S. 64, police say

LEXINGTON — A 67-year-old Lexington man died Wednesday after running a red light on his moped and crashing into an SUV, police said.

Officers responded about 7 p.m. to a wreck on U.S. 64 West at Forest Hill Road and found Jerry Dallas McKinney on the ground, police said in a news release. Davidson County EMS performed lifesaving measures, police said, but McKinney died before he could be taken to a hospital.

Police said McKinney was headed north on Forest Hill Road and did not stop for a red light at U.S. 64 West. He ran into the side of a 2002 Ford Expedition traveling west on the highway.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 336-243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.

