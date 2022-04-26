Like butterflies? The Greensboro Science Center has two new exhibits opening next month

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Science Center announced Tuesday the opening of two new butterfly exhibits.

The Cole Family Monarch Conservation Center and Butterfly House and the Amazing Butterflies traveling exhibit will be available for Greensboro Science Center members to preview on May 31 and will open to all guests on June 3. Admission to both exhibits is included with general admission or membership.

In the Cole Family Monarch Conservation Center and Butterfly House, guests can see native butterflies up close and discover how they can put conservation into action by choosing garden plants that serve as hosts and food sources for pollinators, the center said in a news release.

Amazing Butterflies, created by The Natural History Museum in London in collaboration with Minotaur Mazes, invites guests to shrink down into the undergrowth to become one of the creatures and see the challenges they face.

"A challenging journey teeming with friends and foes will reveal the unusual relationship between caterpillars, butterflies and their natural surroundings," the release said.

Guests will go on an adventure through the leaves, learn how to move like a caterpillar, discover an ant that reaps the reward of an unusual friendship, then transform into a butterfly and take flight.