Like the nation, Guilford County saw chronic absences multiply last school year

GREENSBORO — One in three Guilford County Schools students missed 10% or more of their academic year in 2021-22. That’s more than triple the rate for chronic absence in 2018-19 prior to the pandemic.

That figure lines up with national estimates from a nonprofit called Attendance Works. Attendance Works is estimating a doubling of chronic absences last school year compared to prior to the pandemic, based on evidence from a handful of states.

Guilford County Schools leaders shared the news about last school year’s attendance rates with school board members this week as well as details about strategies to improve the situation.

“Every day a student is in school is an opportunity to learn, to build relationships and to access support,” said Rebecca Kaye, the district’s senior advisor for government and parent/family affairs. “Our students have to be here to get there.”

If a student is chronically absent — or missing 10% of their school year — that is equal to missing about two school days per month.

Last school year, Guilford County Schools was, in one sense, back to normal with regular schools providing daily in-person instruction from the very start of the school year. That’s opposed to 2019-20 and 2020-21, when students spent at least part of their year learning virtually.

But “normal” proved elusive for Guilford County and other school districts. Daily attendance for the school system and the state saw a sharp downward spike coinciding with January’s omicron surge of the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, administrators told the school board that students having to isolate or quarantine due to COVID-19 played a big role in the number of absences.

Tracey Lewis, the district’s chief communications officer, said staff who have tried to track down missing students have heard stories of them not being able to attend because of the loss of a family member or caregiver, or having to work due to poverty in the home.

Still, those situations aren’t entirely unique to the pandemic era, and district administrators don’t yet have a complete picture of the reasons behind the absence trend.

School board members had some ideas of their own. T. Dianne Bellamy-Small wondered about the possibility that, with teacher and staff absences also up, students may have lacked the personal connection that helped motivate them to attend class.

And Vice Chairwoman Winston McGregor brought up the possibility that some parents who are now working from home might be more likely to agree to a young child’s request to stay with them.

Hedy Chang, the executive director of Attendance Works, said absences can breed more absences.

“Missing too much school, even for excused reasons, can then cause a student to avoid returning to class if they have fallen behind and are struggling to learn,” said Chang in an interview with The Hechinger Report, a nonprofit news outlet which covers education issues.

Kaye said that many schools this year are re-launching absence prevention efforts, such as incentives for good attendance that had been put on hold. Every school, she said, will have an attendance improvement goal this year.

She added that the district is also continuing other efforts, such as school-based teams visiting homes to offer support to students showing signs of disengagement.

Guilford County Schools has proclaimed October as “Attendance Awareness Month,” which stresses the importance of students being in class for their learning, well-being and long-term success.

“We know that increasing instructional time is an evidence-based strategy to combat learning loss,” Superintendent Whitney Oakley said. “But it doesn’t work if they are not in school.”