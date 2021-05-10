Little Big Town coming to Greensboro's Tanger Center this fall

GREENSBORO — Grammy, ACM, CMA and AMA Award-winning country music group Little Big Town is coming to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts for two performances on Nov. 4 and 5.

Tickets for both performances can be purchased starting at 10 a.m. May 14 at TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.

The new Tanger Center is located at 300 N. Elm St., but has not opened yet. An opening date has not been annnounced.

Little Big Town, consisting of members Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman and Jimi Westbrook, first entered the music scene over 20 years ago with hit songs “Boondocks,” “Bring It On Home,” “Good As Gone” and the Grammy Award-nominated “Little White Church.”

The band's breakthrough albums "Tornado" and "Pain Killer" produced multiple No. 1 singles, including “Pontoon,” “Tornado,” and “Day Drinking,” as well as the history-making, best-selling country single of the year (2015) “Girl Crush.”