Little Big Town coming to Greensboro's Tanger Center this fall

GREENSBORO — Grammy, ACM, CMA and AMA Award-winning country music group Little Big Town is coming to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts for two performances on Nov. 4 and 5.
Tickets for both performances can be purchased starting at 10 a.m. May 14 at TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.
The new Tanger Center is located at 300 N. Elm St., but has not opened yet. An opening date has not been annnounced.
Little Big Town, consisting of members Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman and Jimi Westbrook, first entered the music scene over 20 years ago with hit songs “Boondocks,” “Bring It On Home,” “Good As Gone” and the Grammy Award-nominated “Little White Church.”
The band's breakthrough albums "Tornado" and "Pain Killer" produced multiple No. 1 singles, including “Pontoon,” “Tornado,” and “Day Drinking,” as well as the history-making, best-selling country single of the year (2015) “Girl Crush.”
In 2017, "The Breaker" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Charts and Top 10 (No.4) on the Billboard 200. The album features their Grammy Award-winning, multi-week No. 1 single, “Better Man,” as well as the 2019 Grammy-nominated, “When Someone Stops Loving You.”
Critically acclaimed and Grammy-nominated "The Daughters," “Over Drinking,” and current single “Wine, Beer, Whiskey” are the latest from the band's self-produced ninth studio album "Nightfall.," which was released at the top of the Billboard Country Charts in January 2020. To date “Wine, Beer, Whiskey” has reached global streams of over 152 million.
Little Big Town has earned more than 45 award show nominations and has taken home nearly 20 awards, including multiple Grammy, AMA, People’s Choice, CMA, ACM awards and an Emmy award.
The band recently launched 4 Cellars wine and Day Drinking canned wine spritzers, their first non-musical project as a band, with Browne Family Vineyards.
For more information on Little Big Town visit LittleBigTown.com or follow them @littlebigtown.