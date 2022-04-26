Live fire training exercise scheduled for Thursday in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Fire Department plans to conduct live fire training at 4731 Mitchell Ave. on Thursday, according to a news release from the city.

The training exercises are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and will conclude at approximately 5 p.m. Heavy amounts of smoke may be present in the area, but should not pose hazards to the public, the city said.

All structures utilized for live fire training by the Greensboro Fire Department meet compliance with state air quality and public health regulations, according to the release.

These exercises will be for the 22 fire recruits that make up the 76th Greensboro Fire Department recruit class. Live fire training provides the opportunity for firefighters to gain experience in fire control and extinguishment.