Live from New York: UNCG alum joins 'SNL' cast

GREENSBORO — When the 46th season of NBC's "Saturday Night Live" premieres this weekend, the UNCG community will have its eyes on Lauren Holt, who'll be one of three new cast members.

The Charlotte native graduated from UNCG in 2013 majoring in studio art, with a concentration in photography.

At least one professor in the School of Art remembers Holt as being quite the comic.

"She was always incredibly sharp and witty and kept us laughing," said Leah Sobsey, who taught Holt in photography classes. "We all felt like she was sort of destined for it — having a life in comedy."

Sobsey remembers Holt joining her and others on a study abroad trip to Iceland. During long bus rides, Holt "nailed it with impersonations of faculty, in the best way ... It kept us laughing on the bus the whole time."

When she heard about Holt making it to "SNL," Sobsey said: "I was thrilled for her and also not surprised. It felt like she was on her way there."

After college, Holt moved to Los Angeles and pursued that comedic career path.