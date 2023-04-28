HIGH POINT — Pastor Jim Summey recalls he was a bit startled when he first arrived at English Road Baptist Church in the West End neighborhood in 1992.

As part of an internship, the Davidson County native was a street minister in New York, Atlanta and Washington, D.C.

“I got pretty used to dealing with, you know, drug dealer stuff, or prostitution and the street life,” Summey said of the big city. “And I looked out the window and saw the same thing in West End. As matter of fact, almost as thick as I saw it in New York.”

When Summey asked what the church was doing to address the situation, he was told that members were “scared to death” of the criminals who had staked out the neighborhood.

“I went straight out there and started talking to them — talking to the girls, talking to the dealers,” recalled Summey, 68. “I got a lot of threats.”

Still, he persisted in trying to get the dealers and prostitutes to mend their ways.

“There was a point that they shot out 58 windows in the church,” Summey said, “and that really got my attention.”

Rather than retreating, Summey urged the deacons to start going door-to-door, inviting people to come to church and talk about the troubled community.

“We broke through some of the barriers, but just couldn’t get enough people really involved,” he said.

But his persistence paid off to some extent.

“I did get some of the girls coming to the church, some of the street girls,” he said. “I just told the old women on the back, ‘slide over and let them sit down,’” Summey said. “That was such a beautiful sight. I just nearly cried.

“I told them, ‘if you don’t love 'em, we’re not being like Jesus.”

****

Since taking the job at English Road Baptist Church, Summey has had an outsized impact on shaping how the community responds to those less fortunate, even to those with criminal backgrounds.

Unassuming with a balding head and gray-white mustache and beard, Summey doesn't pontificate on the Bible's teachings, he lives it. And to the discomfort of some, he expects other believers to follow its teachings as well.

He sees love as the answer to bridging our disparate world, but he's not naive. He packs a pistol just in case hate comes knocking.

Summey's influence made English Road Baptist Church more mission-oriented. He mustered people to help their neighbors suffering from addiction, abuse and food insecurity.

He's emptied his own pockets so others could get medicine, diapers, groceries and a roof over their heads.

Summey ranks everyone equally as he traverses the invisible lines that often divide people by their economic status or the color of their skin. And while he believes in second chances, Summey doesn't accept excuses when help is available.

He's mentored countless young men, some tagged as the city's most violent. Guiding them through their anger, fear, tears and hopelessness, these men come to call Summey "Uncle Jim" or "Dad."

His soft spot for kids is evident. He plays Santa Claus at Christmas parties and visits elementary schools to talk about his other passion — owls.

****

Thirty years after his arrival, Summey still preaches part time at the church, which attracts 30 to 40 people for Sunday services.

“People are the same. Whether you're a prostitute or a very faithful housewife,” he said. “The most important thing you can ever do to anyone is to listen to them. Bar none. There's nothing more powerful than to listen and then help people find truth.”

In 2000, Summey co-founded West End Ministries, a nonprofit that provides food, emergency assistance, tutoring and senior activities. And in 2007, he was instrumental in opening Leslie’s House, a shelter for single women.

Parishioner Brenda Kindley recalls Summey working with a drug addict named Leslie, who would briefly show up at church services every once in a while. At the time, there was no shelter for women without children.

“Jim was involved with her, trying to get her straight, and she ended up overdosing,” Kindley said. “He felt like had she had some place to turn to, she might have made it.

“He was determined after her death that we would start a fund and get a house of some kind — a shelter for women.”

Summey also took an alcoholic who lived near the church to doctor’s appointments, bought medicine for him and washed his clothes.

“It didn’t matter who it is, Jim will help them — either find some committee or something that would help the people, or he does it himself,” Kindley said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Rob Lang, a longtime friend of Summey, recalls him paying out-of-pocket for the funeral of one prostitute who died from an overdose and was estranged from her family.

“I’ve never ever been with him when somebody hasn't called who’s in a crisis. Never,” Lang said. “And he answers the call. There’s not many people like that.”

****

A divorced father of three grown children, Summey has served as chaplain at the state mental hospital in Butner, High Point Regional Hospital and the U.S. Air Force.

In 2003, he got involved with High Point Citizens Against Violence, a grassroots organization that worked with police to reduce violent crime in the city.

“It started because of the incredible amount of youth violence that we had back in the early to mid-90s,” Summey explained.

The nonprofit got involved in the police department’s “focused deterrent” initiative, which identified criminal offenders and gave them the option of cleaning up their act with help from the community — or face heightened law enforcement attention and stringent prosecution.

Summey and the late Rev. Don Stevenson of First Reformed United Church of Christ volunteered to help program participants get jobs and connect them to resources.

And in 2009, Summey was hired as executive director of High Point Citizens Against Violence. High Point Police Chief Travis Stroud, who spoke at a surprise party marking Summey's December retirement from the post, spoke of his "servant heart."

"This job, what he's dealt with through years and years and years, I will tell you ... it beats you down," Stroud said. "But every day, there he was, he was back again and again and again."

“Jim was the heart of this place,” said Roy Autry, who was referred to the group seven years ago and now works in construction. “He's a confidential person that you could open up your heart to and understand that he’s not going to judge you.

“He's not just the type to sit behind the desk. He’s the type that’s on the scene, working with people, asking people to come in and change their life. He really motivated me to do the right thing.”

****

Summey said he did his share of “bad stuff” in high school, and that’s part of the reason he’s able to connect with people who lead troubled lives.

“Like I tell them, there’s two types of people in the world — caught and not caught — and I didn’t get caught,” said Summey, declining to discuss what he himself had done.

He said his parents gave him a solid footing, raising him on a small farm south of Thomasville.

Summey initially studied electrical maintenance after high school at what is now Randolph Community College. But about halfway through that program, in 1973, he started feeling something wasn’t right.

“There was just certain feelings that 'well, there’s more, and you’re able to do more,'” he said.

Summey talked with his pastor, telling him that he felt like he was being called to the ministry. After several weekly meetings with the pastor, Summey concluded he was being called to serve God.

He switched to Gardner-Webb University and began studying religion, graduating with a bachelor's degree in 1979. He holds a master of divinity degree from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary and a doctor of ministry degree from Columbia Theological Seminary.

Despite his degrees and various honors for his work in criminal justice, Summey remains humble.

“A lot of these guys had some very, very hard upbringings, Summey said of those he tries to help. “I had nothing but nurture, care, love, ethics, hard work, sharing with others, going to church. I had nothing but the best that life could offer me.”

He knows how valuable honesty is, even when it's not welcomed.

“Some of these guys around here, they know I really do care and I'm really willing to help them,” Summey said, “they also know I can be really, really rough. If you don't confront people pretty hard with some matters, they can't even wake up to see their own situation.”

And at times that's meant getting physical, though Summey is thankful he’s never had to pull the 9 mm pistol he carries.

“It's not like there's no risk in this business,” he said.

Still, Ed Kimsey, a general contractor who provides job training through High Point Citizens Against Violence, said Summey looks for the best in everyone.

“He’s been one to seriously uplift our community over the years,” Kimsey said. “I don’t think people understand the impact that Jim has had in High Point. It’s major.”

Robert Martin, who’s taken over as executive director of High Point Citizens Against Violence, said a man recently came to the office looking for Summey. The man had tried to commit suicide and had just gotten out of the hospital.

“He got upset when Jim wasn’t there, and he started crying. That’s the kind of impact Jim has on people,” said Martin, who was able to comfort the man and provide him with food, clothing and use of his cellphone.

Gretta Bush, president and founding member of High Point Citizens Against Violence, said she considers Summey family, having worked closely and often traveling with him to promote the city's anti-violence initiative.

"Some people talk a game, he plays the game. He shows it in his actions."

“He was definitely a glue that kept the focus, kept everything going in a positive direction,” she said. “He was genuine and loving and his heart was bigger than anybody could ever even think they need to be.”

As for Summey, his style is just a reflection of what led him to switch professions so many years ago.

“Learn to live the gospel instead of talk about it. Maybe it'll make a difference,” he said. “You'll actually start being Christian instead of just wearing a label. There's a difference.”