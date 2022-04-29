Local leaders get first look at new High Point children's museum ahead of Saturday opening

HIGH POINT — The community got a preview Thursday of the new Nido & Mariana Qubein Children's Museum, which opens to the public on Saturday.

At Thursday's preview, High Point University President Dr. Nido Qubein and his wife, Mariana Qubein, were honored during a special event at the children’s museum at 200 Qubein Ave. downtown, according to a news release from the university.

The Qubeins were the lead sponsors of the $30 million museum, although other community members have also contributed to the project, which is part of an effort to transform the downtown area.

The museum offers 75,000 square feet of exhibit space. Exhibits include a STEAM Lab (science, technology, engineering, arts and math), a kid-sized town modeled after High Point with a grocery store, veterinarian clinic and furniture design studio, an outdoor adventure garden with a fossil dig, a double-decker carousel and more.

At Thursday's preview, Nido Qubein welcomed a crowd of city leaders, community members and families who supported more than a dozen exhibits inside the museum and thanked them for their contributions.

“There is nothing that ever happens if God doesn’t bless it,” Qubein told the crowd, according to the release. “It is the grace of God that has allowed this city to be transformed the way it has. The way we transformed High Point University would not have happened if it weren’t for God almighty. This is why we say at High Point University, we’re a God, family and country school, and why as soon as you walk into the museum you see the words, ‘God Bless America.’”

The museum joins other efforts to revitalize downtown, including the baseball stadium that opened in 2019.

"I love that what Dr. Qubein and HPU do is always beyond success — it’s significance," City Councilman Chris Williams said, according to the release. "Success is when you assume opportunity for your benefit. But when you create significance, it’s for someone else. And what they’ve done here for families is create significance.”

Admission is $10. The museum is open Tuesday-Sunday. Hours are 1-5 p.m. Tuesdays and Sundays; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays.

Find more information at www.qubeinchildrensmuseum.org.