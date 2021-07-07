Moses Cone nurse shares story of viral video of dad celebrating her cancer-free diagnosis on Kelly Clarkson talk show today

GREENSBORO — Moses Cone nurse Victoria Glosson has inspired millions on TikTok. Count popular talk show host Kelly Clarkson among them.

Glosson and her dad appear on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" at 4 p.m. today on ABC affiliate WXLV-Channel 45. It was pre-recorded.

Glosson went viral earlier this year after recording her dad’s reaction to the news she’s cancer-free. Still in his uniform, Guilford County Sheriff’s Deputy B. Glosson leaped for joy with tears rolling down his face. Millions clicked the link.

Check out the viral video below:

“When my daughter told me she was cancer free, I felt like I just had won American Idol,” Deputy Glosson, referencing Clarkson’s win on the singing competition, told the talk show host.

They talked to Clarkson about Glosson’s journey and that infamous TikTok moment.

