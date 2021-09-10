Local readers recall Sept. 11 terrorist attacks

Who can forget that day? My friend and I had planned to leave early for a few days at the coast. We were packing the car when she remembered her pillow, and went back inside to get it. Minutes later, she motioned from the door for me to come inside. Her husband had called and told her to turn on the TV, that a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center. A retired flight attendant, she was worried for her friends. We watched in horror as the second plane hit the other tower, and immediately realized this could not be just a horrible accident. We began calling friends and family, as news of the attack on the Pentagon and another hijacked plane in the air came on the news. Was our coast being invaded? What next? That afternoon, as news of the events spread, and after we had witnessed the collapse of the towers and watched the chaos in the streets of New York, as people tried to escape the smoke, dust and debris, we felt the need to gather at our church to pray for the victims and for our country. We were obviously under attack. Calls went out, and around 4:00 members and non-members around the community gathered at our church. There were so many unanswered questions; who was doing this and what was to come? We understood that life as we knew it would never be the same.