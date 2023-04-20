GREENSBORO — Anyone living within Guilford County can bring items to the city's "Recycle Rodeo" on Saturday at Guilford Elementary School.
The free event is scheduled between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the school, 920 Stage Coach Trail.
Items to bring:
- Paper for shredding – Sensitive documents only. Limit of five boxes per vehicle
- Household hazardous waste – Batteries, paints, cleaners, pesticides, fertilizer, gasoline, and similar items
- Electronic waste – Phones, computers, hard drives, monitors, and televisions
- Styrofoam – Foam from packaging, egg cartons, takeout containers, cups, coolers, or plates. Must be free of tape or labels.
Items will be recycled and safely disposed.
To determine if a household hazardous-waste or electronic item will be accepted, use the Waste Wizard in the GSO Collects app. For details, visit greensboro-nc.gov/recycling.
336-373-7019